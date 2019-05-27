The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week May 23 through May 29, 1919 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“Of far-reaching interest to Manistee and directly affecting the welfare of a large percentage of its citizens, is the decision handed down by Judge Hal L. Cutler dismissing the bill of complaint of Charles F. Ruggles and John H. Rademaker, minority stockholders, against the Buckley & Douglas Lumber company, the city’s greatest industrial enterprise, and denying the injunction sought by the plaintiffs to restrain the company from extending its business operations.

“The court’s decision is a vindication for the progressive policies of the company and gives a decisive impetus to Manistee’s industrial come-back at a time when an adverse ruling would have spelled civic disaster.

“Plans for the extension of the already great salt production business of the Buckley & Douglas company, temporarily halted by the court proceedings, have been resumed….

“Although the real reception to Manistee’s soldiers in the Red Arrow division—‘Les Terribles’—has been deferred until a later date when all these redoubtable fighters will be home, the city’s populace just couldn’t help yesterday afternoon from giving the first returning contingent a rousing welcome.

“Almost of the same proportions as the crowds which attended the departure of Manistee’s various contributions to the military machine, was the one which greeted the returning heroes. If yesterday’s demonstration is a criterion of what is in store for the boys when the red letter event takes place, they may feel repaid that Manistee has appreciated their struggles, hardships and ultimate victory.

“Long before the arrival of the train…an immense crowd had assembled at the Pere Marquette station. Automobiles jammed the streets. Elbow room was hardly possible in the reception party which gathered around all sides of the station, right up onto the tracks.

“Small boys chose the best possible vantage point, clambering to the tops of the freight and box cars on the side tracks. They provided the indicator for the restless gathering. A cheer came from their lips as they saw the honor train pulling out of Eastlake for Manistee. From then on the enthusiasm grew until it reached a climax in a sudden outburst of shrieking as the puffing and grinding locomotive pulled the excited boys into that expectant crowd.

“After a little backing and moving forward, the train finally came to a stop and…one by one the stalwart youths jumped from the car steps to the beloved ground they left two years ago to enter the greatest struggle in history.

“WASHINGTON, May 23.—High protective tariff, approximately doubling present customs rates, has been decided upon by house Republicans, it was stated by members of the ways and means committee today.

“’Fit to Win,’ shown last night under auspices of the U. S. Board of Public Health, and repeated this afternoon to a matinee audience of women only and tonight to men only, teaches a lesson in clean living, and is a powerful direct message on one of the greatest present-day problems.

“’Fit to Win’ is a really stirring drama, setting forth the experiences of five young men in a big city. Through this human interest story is revealed many of life’s most sacred truths, and many of the pitfalls that beset young men and women are exposed.

“The Michigan Anti-tuberculosis association is making arrangements for a special free tuberculosis clinic to be held in Manistee June 18, 19 20 in Dr. King’s hospital. The work will be in charge of Miss Charlotte Ludington, field nurse of the state association, and Dr. E. R. Vander Slice, medical direct or of the association. These will be assisted by local physicians and other health workers.

“Tuberculosis is one of those diseases…which requires constant attention. The community must keep on working against it.

“Little Charles Stevens, who is only five years old and lives at 262 Third St., is lying restlessly in a chamber of the Mercy sanitarium anxiously awaiting the doctor’s verdict as to whether or not he will be a cripple for the rest of his life. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Stevens.

“Charles, despite his mother’s pleading, left his home yesterday afternoon to play with his comrades near the Manistee & Northeastern railroad tracks. They wandered to the foot of First Street and began their day’s adventures.

“…His foot… became fastened between the guard rail and the main rail at the switch. He tried many times to remove it, but it stuck fast.

“…Cars…for the purpose of connecting them with the engine…slowly but surely started down the small grade toward the prisoner. The first wheel struck the lad’s leg and crushed it. His right and which was trying to release the foot trying was also severely mangled and torn.

“Alfred Hansen, engineer on one of the locomotives…[and] Robert McKinley, another employe, arrived upon the scene and immediately pulled him from the clutches of the wheels. The quickness of this act probably saved the youngster from agonizing death.

“The lad was immediately rushed to the Mercy hospital and Dr. James A. King called. His two fingers were so badly crushed and injured that an amputation was necessary. The physician states that there is still some circulation in the leg and he is not certain whether an operation is needed.

“Just why, we wonder, do they put a bible in a hotel room alongside the fire escape sign?

“’I am in a condition to watch an airplane show,’ commented a hilltop dweller this morning. He has been busy all week cleaning the wallpaper in the ceilings of his home.

“Medals made from captured German cannon were sent out today to women workers in the Victory Liberty loan, as an award for patriotic service in behalf of the campaign. Accompanying the medal is a letter from Miss Marion Larsen, county women’s chairman, thanking the workers for the aid rendered.

“Mother has a hard time putting the baby to bed on the daylight schedule. Babe can’t figure out why bedtime should come before dark and it’s hard to fool the children.

“Harry Aarons has erected a great red arrow on the front of his building as a feature of the homecoming for the Manistee members of the Red Arrow division. Small red arrows are placed in practically every house and store in the city. American flags are also displayed in profusion.

“The News-Advocate wishes to announce its desire to secure histories of men who have been is the service, from the dates of enlistment to the dates of discharge. Men who have been in service of their friends and relatives are urged to supply this information for the Peace Edition to be published by the News-Advocate July 3.

The editor of this edition also desires to secure reports of the war activities of various churches, schools, lodges, granges and other societies.

“A festival in the form of a May dancing party, which will long be remembered in the history of the Woodrow Wilson high school as one of its prettiest and most successful events, was given last night in the Knights of Pythias hall by the sophomores. Almost 200 guests attended this unique celebration.

“Suspended from the large dome in the center of the hall, was a huge green cluster of pines sprinkled with Sweet-smelling flowers. Here and there about the walls, the many gleaming lights were covered with this foliage and at one end of the hall a large red throne stood out prominently. From the base of the honorary seat, tapering to the upper section of it, were long, green and white streamers designating the class colors. Ranged along the bottom of it were also innumerable ferns…beautiful enough to arouse admiration.

“Miss May Olson, recently chosen May queen by the high school, led the grand march, accompanied by Philip Ramsdell. She was beautifully attired in a rich blue evening dress.

“Our idea is that it will take a lot more than 40 years to get Germany ready for another war.

“The Germans feel so bad about the peace terms that they threaten to commit national suicide. We should worry.

“The reformer’s itch to be another man’s conscience is very similar to the autocrat’s itch to be another man’s master.

“Dr. Harlan MacMullen has resumed his practice at his office on Maple Street.

“Mushroom hunters are now in their glory. The succulent fungi is now being harvested by the peck.

“Work is already well under way on what will prove, unquestionably, the greatest newspaper ever published in this county—possibly in this section of the state. It is to commemorate the work of Manistee county during the period of the war and is to bear the fitting title of the Peace Edition.

“An attempt is being made to produce an edition that will tell the story of what the men of this county have done in furthering our success in arms and what has been done by the men, women and children who remained at home.

“In a word the Peace Edition will be just the sort of record posterity will appreciate most. Living in this day of history making and even assisting in the activities that will never pass from memory, we are disposed to look too lightly upon the importance of the things we have done. Twenty years from now such a record as is promised by the News-Advocate will be of inestimable value.

“We often wonder where the woman who paints her face profusely gets her idea of what a real complexion looks like.

“Man just ahead of us in the grocery today bought 20 yeast cakes. Wonder if that isn’t more that the law allows?

“Possibly we could live almost as cheaply as folks did fifty years ago if we were willing to live as they did then.

“The world seems to be making some little progress toward safety first. At least we hear less and less about the fatal revolver that wasn’t loaded.

“Collector of Internal Revenue E. J. Doyle announces that arrests are going to follow the illegal act of any western Michigan merchant who increases the price of any article in excess of the war tax and advertises the increased price as due to the tax.

“Members of the local draft board and members of the medical and legal advisory boards yesterday received notices to the effect that they are officially discharged. Their work is thereby ended and certificates of discharge will be forthcoming within a short time.

“Many man’s reputation depends on what isn’t found out about him.

“Telephonic advices Tuesday night from Captain William Wenzel, in Grand Rapids to meet the returning Manistee soldiers of the 32nd Division were to the effect that the largest contingent of Manistee obys would arrive here on the Thursday noon train, and on the strength of this notification the delayed plans for their reception were speedily put in motion.

“’Tomorrow afternoon the remainder of Manistee’s Red Arrow men will arrive in Manistee and in order that they may receive a welcome inn keeping with the feeling that we have for these boys I hereby declare and proclaim Thursday, May 29th, Red Arrow Day in Manistee and request the merchants, manufacturers, etc., to close their places of business at noon so that all may take part in a public demonstration, that the American Flag be displayed profusely, and that as many as can meet the boys at the depot upon their arrival.

“Preparations for a fitting observance of Memorial Day, Friday, by Manistee, have been progressing handsomely during the past week.

“Keenly anxious to show appreciation, Manistee overseas veterans have volunteered to man the booths Saturday in the Volunteer Day drive for the Salvation Army National Home Service fund, of which Manistee’s quota is $4,200. And take the word of the soldiers who have been ‘over there’ and have seen the good works of the Salvation Army exemplified in the distribution of doughnuts and other forms of good cheer, the Salvation Army is entitled to every cent it is asking for and then some—and these same soldiers are going to boost for it to their utmost.

“Between 500 and 600 resort letters containing complete information on the features and facilities of the Manistee region have already been mailed out by the Board of Commerce in answer to inquiries on what this locality has to offer to summer homes.

“The fire department headquarters on First street is being improved throughout. The interior has been thoroughly redecorated, and the exterior woodwork repainted. Firemen are quite proud of their resplendent home.

“Did you know that in the normal year of 365 days the months of February, March and November always begin on the same day of the week?

“Investigations by this congress will be for two purposes: to find proof of blunders or worse, and to fine campaign thunder for use in 1920.

“Dr. F. C. and Adeline Moneghan have opened an office in the Wallace and Nye block for the practice of osteopathy and nature cure methods.

“Superintendent S. W. Baker [Samuel Watson Baker], the grand old man of the Manistee Public schools, has passed away [at age 70]. He will be missed in schoolroom and classroom, missed in council and forum. For 22 years his vivid personality and strong character have moulded the growing life of the community.

“For 22 years his has been the master hand guiding the destiny of many a youth up the steep path of knowledge to useful manhood and good citizen ship. The beloved superintendent with his keen, youthful, progressive mind, his forward seeing eyes, his tremendous will and his gently, humane heart has passed beyond the realm of the world he loved so well into a world of larger views and greater opportunities. Students, teachers, business men, and townspeople mourn his death with a great sense of loss.

“He is no among us, the fine old gentleman with the massive head and comely, well-groomed body, but his memory will remain green and living in the hearts of those who knew him.

“Manistee’s great reception to returning Red Arrow heroes at noon today fizzled out into a gathering at the depot of disappointed parents and friends of the expected homecoming boys and a fine but futile march to an from the station by local soldiers and sailors, Boy Scouts, Girl Cadets and Liberty Cadets.

“The celebration was planned on rather sketchy information from Captain William Wenzel that the boys might be looked for on the noon train today.

“Many people interested have not given up hope that some at least of the Manistee contingent will arrive on this evening’s train, although this now seems hardly possible.

“The English language is called the ‘mother tongue.’ Very likely because father gets so little chance to use it.

“One way to live long is to be a rich uncle for whose death a lot of relatives are waiting.”