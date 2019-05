MANISTEE — Meijer Store Director Ken Babcock surprised the Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry volunteers with a donation of $5,000 in April. The food pantry strives to meet the basic needs of our Manistee County residents who struggle to have adequate nutritio, and the Meijer Simply Give program has been a valuable resource in helping them meet that need, said Joan Gamache, pantry coordinator. (Courtesy Photo)