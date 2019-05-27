Chips’ Sarabia to play soccer for Davenport University

In most cases, a freshman will have to learn the ropes and earn his stripes on a varsity team, to one day develop into the program’s leader.

For Anselmo Sarabia, however, that day was darn near Day 1 with the Chippewas. From the onset, he was special.

“He came in with raw ability, speed and endurance,” recalled Manistee soccer coach Brandon Prince. “Then you saw the work ethic follow. He listened, was patient with the process, and he ended up being our leading scorer that first year.

“We had returning goal scorers who kind of stepped off to the side and said, ‘Look at this kid go.’”

Sarabia’s been going ever since, and there’s no stopping him when he moves off to college this fall. The Manistee senior has committed to play soccer at the next level for Davenport University.

“I’m pumped,” Sarabia said during a recent signing ceremony at the school in front of family, friends and coaches. “I’ve waited quite some time for this, and now it’s finally sinking in. It’s actually happening. I’m able to play at the next level.”

Davenport — an NCAA Division II school and member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — is located in Grand Rapids and felt like the best landing spot for Sarabia.

“I was going to a lot of camps and heard back from a few coaches,” he explained. “And Davenport’s coach (Chris Hughes) actually asked if I would come down and talk to him in person.

“I like Coach Hughes a lot,” he said. “He runs a good program — very disciplined — and he’s got stats and trophies to back it up. I felt like this was the best fit for me.

“Everything is going to be much faster at the next level, and I’m going to have to work that much harder to prove to him that I’m capable of performing there.”

Sarabia — who plans to major in computer science — expects to play left winger for the Panthers, which will be an adjustment from his most recent position for Manistee.

“In high school, I played center attacking mid, so I was kind of the quarterback of the team,” he said. “I facilitated everything on offense and everything kind of went through me.”

Prince believes Sarabia will feel more at home in his new position.

“He’s a natural wing,” he said. “For us — because of his ability — he could really play anywhere. And we used him in that role of maestro in our midfield. He just has that confidence over the ball, and he did wonders for us there.”

Proof of that can certainly be found in his high school statistics. In four seasons, Sarabia totaled 61 goals and 55 assists. Along the way, he was named second team All-State in Division 3 twice, first team All-Region twice, first team All-District three times, and first team Lakes 8 All-Conference twice.

Aside from natural athletic ability and knack for the game, Sarabia’s work ethic has always stood out to Prince.

“I’ve worked with great players, but he’s a little different when it comes to that,” he explained. “He doesn’t have a stop button. At least I’ve yet to find it, and I’ve tried. I haven’t seen his limit yet. I’ve taken him to all different levels of competition too, and he’s always shined through.

“And his teammates follow that lead,” he added. “He works that hard because that’s him, but it sets a tone for the rest of the players to follow.”

Prince is hopeful Sarabia’s transition to the next level continues to have a contagious effect as well, as he joins a growling list of Chippewas who have emerged from the program primed for collegiate soccer.

“I hope it motivates the younger generation,” Prince said. “The guys who have played with him knew this day would come, just being around him for the time they were. It’s a motivation for them if they really want to pursue it, but they also see the amount of work he’s put in to get here: the attention he gave to the details of the game. Hopefully that’s setting a trend.”

For Sarabia, it’s been simple.

“Everything’s about grit,” he said. “You stay focused. For a student-athlete, schoolwork always comes first. But if you want something, just go out and get it.”