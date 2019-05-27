Looking Back for May 28

20 YEARS AGO

Local students honored

The Manistee County Foundation recently honored several academically top-ranking high school students in the county during a program at the Manistee Elks Lodge. The foundation recognized the top 5 percent of each junior class in the county. Students honored were: Jill Wagar, Kim Franklin, Lindsey Kowalski, Heather Fraley, Emily Jacobs, Daniel Bowman, Steve Knapp, Joy Schaefer, Candice Polisky, Monica Della Pia, Jessica Brakora, Jim Simoneau, Lauren Jensen, Rachel McCarthy, Candice Rowland, Ben Webster and Kari Simonis. Also honored during the banquet were Elks’ students of the year, who are Manistee High School seniors Adam Dontz and Michelle Snyder.

40 YEARS AGO

New phones in Bear Lake area

Harold P. Snyder, secretary/manager of the Bear Lake Telephone Co., announces the following recent telephone installations: Ed Jurgeleit, Walter Hull and Ray Terry homes and Bear Lake Hardware in the village; Otto Miller, Leonard Reed, Russell Bohlinger, Harold Smith, and Ed Jaeger homes in Pleasanton Township, the Rose Boyd home in Springdale, and the Louie Kuenzer home in Bear Lake Township.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum