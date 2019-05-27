Manistee High School graduates 114 on Saturday

MANISTEE — The class of 2019 at Manistee High School bid farewell to their high school days with a sea of smiles, tears, emotion and pride all rolled into one at Saturday’s commencement exercises before a packed gymnasium.

During the course of the evening, 114 diplomas were passed out to the graduates while proud family members and friends cheered them on every step of the way. From the processional right on through the presentation of diplomas, those in attendance shouted their approval to their favorite graduate.

One of the many touching moments during the night was when Manistee Chamber Choir members, under the direction of Amanda Feyen, had the entire senior class with their hands over their hearts as they performed a stirring rendition of the national anthem.

Manistee Area Public Schools Board of Education president Dr. Paul Antal then welcomed everyone to the commencement.

“As a community we watched this group grow from small children to the fine adults we have before us tonight,” said Antal. “Tonight this group takes their final step, let me be the first to congratulate you graduates.”

Senior members of the Manistee High School Symphonic Band, under the direction of Andrea Mack, had the opportunity to perform their last number as a high school students. For the occasion they selected “Ruckus” by Randall Standridge.

Manistee High School principal Andy Huber praised the class of 2019 for having eight students with a grade point average of 4.0 or better. He then introduced and presented a plaque to the class salutatorian Heather Antal, who is the daughter of Dr. Paul and Leah Antal.

“She earned a 4.22 cumulative grade point average over the last four years while taking a challenging course load including four of our AP classes; her senior year featured AP English, computer science and environmental science,” said Huber. “Next fall she plans to attend University Michigan.”

Huber also introduced the class valedictorian Haley Johnson.

“She is the daughter of Jill and Clark Johnson,” said Huber. “Haley has earned a 4.24 cumulative grade point average for her high school career and she has taken all of our AP offerings, including environmental science, English, computer science and calculus in her senior year.”

Next fall she plans to attend University Michigan where she has earned a full ride Stamps Scholarship in the college of Literature, Science, and the Arts and afterward hopes to enroll in law school.

In her valedictorian address, Johnson became emotional when thanking her family and friends for all they have done to encourage her over the years. She then went on to deliver a speech challenging her classmates to go out into the world and make a difference.

“It’s not enough to just experience the world and let it change you — you also need to be actively engaged in it,” said Johnson.

She challenged them to vote, be active in the issues and realize their voice does matter.

“In a few years some of us will be graduating again and people will ask us what we want to do with our lives, they’ll ask us what we stand for and who we are,” said Johnson. “Right now we might not be able to answer those questions and that is OK. But there is an entire world waiting for us outside of Manistee, a world that can be dark, but that’s also filled with possibilities and hope. Be a part of that world, so when they ask who you are, you will won’t be unsure — you will know.”

Retired teacher Jerry Brown who taught the class in middle school served as commencement speaker. He delivered a moving address that mixed in emotional moment with light-hearted ones all crafted to inspire the graduates in their next step in life. The speech drew a rousing standing ovation at its conclusion both from the students and all of those in attendance.