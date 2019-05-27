Memorial Day held throughout Manistee County

MANISTEE — People turned out in large numbers in the City of Manistee and around the county for Memorial Day services to honor and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

In Manistee, the day began with the traditional ceremony held between the Trinity Lutheran and Mt. Carmel cemeteries where many area veterans paid tribute to their fallen comrades by placing poppies on wreaths, a rifle salute and playing “Taps”.

“We are here to honor the memories of those who gave their lives for our country,” said master of ceremonies David Barber.

Chaplain Jim Matthews said a prayer to open the service and that was followed by placing the poppies.

Those who placed poppies at the cemetery ceremony included representatives from the Manistee Veterans of Foreign Wars Walsh Post No. 4499 and Auxiliary, American Legion Post No. 10, U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee, Catholic War Veterans Stephen P. Duchon Post 1847, Manistee Disabled American Veterans Salt City Chapter 3, Michigan Veterans Alliance, Manistee Vietnam War Veterans of America, Rolling Thunder Chapter 1 of Michigan, and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians placed a ceremonial tobacco on the wreath.

A salute by the veterans rifle squad then took place and was followed “Taps,” played by two members of the Manistee High School Marching Band.

Activities then shifted to the River Street area in downtown Manistee for the annual Memorial Day Parade. One of the many highlights this year was the Civil War howitzer cannon that was restored recently by the American Legion Post. No. 10 in Manistee.

Many people gathered on the banks of the Manistee River Channel by the gazebo just below Veterans Memorial Park for the second ceremony.

The Manistee High School Marching Band opened it up with a selection of music from all the different branches of the service including the Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

Master of ceremonies Barber then read the words of famed comedian Red Skelton, who in 1969 wrote down his meaning of the Pledge of Allegiance. Moved by the words he was reading, Barber had to pause on

several occasions.

“Mr. Skelton went on to say in 1969 that since he was a boy, two states had been added to the country and two words have been added to the pledge — under God,” said Barber. “Skelton then ended his prophetic thought with ‘wouldn’t it be a pity if someone said that was a prayer’.”

Barber then led the large group at the ceremony comprised of young, old and all ages in between in reciting the pledge. He followed that up by recognizing the veterans

in attendance asking them to raise their hands while they were given a loud round of applause.

Mayor Roger Zielinski also read a tribute to the veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“I am deeply honored to stand with you to honor those men and women who laid down their lives in service to this country,” said Zielinski. “All gave some and some gave all. Let us never forget those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country. God bless our our military men and women who continue to serve. Because of them we continue to live in freedom, and God bless the United States of America.”

Another rifle salute was also followed by members of the United States Coast Guard placing a wreath in the river to remember those who lost their lives at sea. Poppies were again placed by the various veteran groups along with representatives from the Manistee City Police, Michigan State Police, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Public Safety.

Barber also invited the public to join them in paying tribute.

“We want to invite the public to come down and place poppies on the wreaths if they would like to do so,” said Barber.

Another ceremony was held at the Oak Grove Cemetery and in several locations around the county.