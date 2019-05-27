Remax brings hot air balloon to Brethren schools

BRETHREN — It was almost hard to determine who was more excited about the visit of the Remax Reality hot air balloon to Brethren Schools — the students or the staff.

Brethren principal Jakob Veith said it all began when Remax Reality contacted superintendent Marlen Cordes about the possibility of bringing the balloon to Brethren Schools.

“What a great opportunity it was for our kids up here in a small town in northern Michigan to be able to see a hot air balloon up close and personal,” said Veith. “So I got in touch with Remax and we were able to settle on a date. Luckily, we had great weather, because if the weather is bad you end up doing it in the gym and half blowing up the balloon.”

Manistee Catholic Central had the same program scheduled with Remax for the day before Brethren, but in their case the weather did not cooperate for them and they had to hold it in the gym.

Veith said Remax does these type of performances all over the state and they are based out of Jackson.

“The captain of the balloon did an outstanding job of engaging our kids and he did a great PowerPoint presentation on the history behind hot air balloons,” said Veith. “He also had some science facts on molecular change and how they get the balloons to lift.”

It was a presentation that kept all the students from kindergarten up to the 12th grade engaged and focused on what they were saying about the balloons, according to Veith.

“The program was for all and not just one age group as all our kids loved it,” said Veith.

Even the teachers had some fun with it, getting the chance to take a tethered ride high above the Brethren school.

“I let the teachers know a week prior to that time that we had the opportunity to do that with the rides and they were all really excited,” said Veith. “So I asked how many we would have time for and they said about a dozen staff members. So I sent it out to all the staff and there were about 20 who signed up for it and we had a drawing.”

Veith said most went up 15 to 20 feet, but on his ride they went a little higher.

“It was a fun experience and I can’t wait to be able to do an actual ride some day,” said Veith. “I think it is going to be an experience our kids are going to remember for a long time. To be in small town Brethren and have a hot air balloon on the property was pretty special.”

The students even had the chance to go right inside the balloon and they helped with packing it up at the end of the demonstration.

“When they let the air out of the balloon they let all the kids get underneath it as the balloon came down to the ground and it was pretty neat,” said Veith. “It basically made a dome over the kids and overall it was a good science and history lesson for our kids.”