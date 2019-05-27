Technology being used for school safety

MANISTEE — When technology first made its appearance in schools, most people never imagined it would be used for anything but educational purposes.

However, with the advent of violence targeted against schools it has become an important part part of the security process. Manistee Intermediate School District director of technology Roy Anciso recently detailed for the ISD board of education some of the ways his department has worked with local schools to make them safer by using their technology.

“As a preventative measure, the Manistee County School Safety Committee was created,” said Anciso. “It is facilitated by Brian Gutowski, who is the Manistee County Emergency Management coordinator.

Anciso said one of items that came out of that school safety committee is providing public safety organizations access to the county-wide video surveillance systems.

“This enables valuable real-time visibility into our school buildings if a situation were to arise,” said Anciso. “This allows the sheriff, city police, central dispatch and all of these law enforcement organizations to have access to the video.”

ISD Board member Eric Smith inquired if central dispatch or any police organizations have actually used that access yet.

“The system has been tested, but we haven’t provided training yet to those officers,” said Anciso.

Board president Mary Becker-Witt asked about police access to those video images. Anciso said the schools do get notified when they access the system, so there are checks and balances.

“They also are supposed to fill out a form that they logged into the system, so if we get notification on a form then we would look into it,” said Anciso. “It can only be done from key locations like the city police or sheriff’s office. An officer can’t log in from home.”

Anciso said other areas of school safety the ISD has worked on is funding opportunities; he said they will continue to pursue opportunities to offset costs of safety measures.

“In the last couple of years we have received money for multiple safety projects,” said Anciso.

He said a couple of years ago a Manistee County Local Revenue Sharing grant allowed area schools to implement video door stations around the county.

“What these systems allow for is the office staff to identify visitors, and before they enter the building they hit a call button,” said Anciso. “That call goes to the receptionist’s phone and they can see them at the door and decide to let them in or not. This system integrates with our phone system and also with the video surveillance system recording the person.”

Anciso said they are constantly looking for funding sources to improve the security measures.

“We received a new round of funding from the Michigan State Police and we plan to use that to take the system to the next level,” said Anciso. “It will add physical access controls that increase the safety of students and staff by limiting the access to key entry systems in certain areas of the building. This funding will allow us to implement those access control systems at several of the area schools. Unfortunately, not all the schools are funded for this.”

He said the upgrade will eliminate keys and it will also providing auditing capabilities for who is entering the building at what time.

“The system we are looking is a multi-technology system that will have a key pad access and we will likely provide a key code to public safety agencies,” said Anciso. “So it will have a key code and a card option for our employees. It also comes with Bluetooth and in the future (people) will be able to use their phone to gain access to a building.”

Anciso said they also upgraded the public address system in several schools because in some areas of certain buildings it wasn’t possible to hear any emergency announcements.

The ultimate goal is to make the school buildings safer with technology, according to Anciso.