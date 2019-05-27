“The first Memorial Day to be observed on a Monday under the new system”

As those who didn’t have to work yesterday realize, it can sometimes be difficult to reconcile the joy of having a whole day off of work with the true meaning (and civic duty) of commemorating Memorial Day.

Choices abound on these particular holidays…Do we sleep in? Do something fun?

Attempt to get that project in the yard started that we’ve been putting off? Or do we go to the cemetery, a local church service, perhaps the annual parade to commemorate the reason that we actually have off? In 1971, a new bill became law that allowing for federal workers (and many, many others) to have an extended holiday weekend. Looking at it from a local point of view…how did Manistee commemorate the “first” Memorial Day?

In the years following the Civil War, a day in late May was set aside to remember those who had died in service to the country. Called Decoration Day, the holiday continued on through the decades as an annual day of remembrance which would be observed on May 30 of every year.

Roughly a century later, Decoration Day became known as Memorial Day and in order to provide federal employees with a three-day weekend, Congress passed the bill called the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

This act of legislation would not only move Memorial Day to a specific (the fourth) Monday in May but would also set a specific Monday as the official day of the week to commemorate other holidays throughout the course of the year such as Washington’s Birthday/Presidents Day, Labor Day and Columbus Day.

While the Act, allowing people to devote more time to leisure and recreation which in turn would increase commerce across the nation, was signed into law on June 28, 1968, however, it did not go into effect until January 1, 1971.

Under the new law, the “first” Memorial Day in Manistee (and around the country) was celebrated on May 31, 1971. Services and parades to commemorate the time-honored tradition of remembering those who have served their country were described in an article published in the Manistee News Advocate on May 29, 1971: “Memorial Day services will be on Monday, May 31 and will include the Memorial Day Parade sponsored by the United Veterans’ Council of Manistee County.

“Services between Mt. Carmel and Trinity Lutheran Cemeteries will commence at 9 a.m. with flag raising and all veterans organizations participating.

“A field mass will be at 9:30 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

“The parade will form and begin at 10:45 a.m. at the corner of First and Division streets and proceed north to River, west on River to Maple, crossing the bridge and over to Memorial Drive where it will terminate at the Veterans’ Memorial where services will be conducted at 11 a.m.

“Final services of the day will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the soldiers’ plot at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Additionally, the News Advocate published an editorial (also dated May 29, 1971) which not only comments (albeit…briefly) on the change in form for Memorial Day, but also on the Vietnam War that was still being fought. In hindsight, an interesting opinion of the early-1970s, said editorial follows in it’s full text:

“Memorial Day, 1971, the first Memorial Day to be observed on a Monday under the new system of three-day holidays, provides a welcome recess from routine, but means infinitely more than that with the United States still disentangling itself from war in Vietnam and facing many problems at home.

“Memorial Day is a day to fly the flag and to be glad that we are still free to do so. It is a day, also, to be proud of that flag and of the men and women who have served under it with heroism and steady courage.

“The is the first Memorial Day since the My Lai trials shocked the nation. Many Americans feel shame as their principal emotion after the disclosures made at those trials which indicated that Americans under combat circumstances can be as inhuman as other soldiers have been in time of war.

“But many have been left with a deeper understanding of how great an evil and scourge war is on the earth even a so-called just war, and how desperately we must seek to annihilate all way by strengthening world government and finding alternate grievances between nations.

“Americans shock and concern over, over My Lai and other such incidents also brought home clearly to many of us how essentially decent as a people Americans are. To our knowledge we are the only people, who when a war was still in progress, tried its soldiers for the methods they used in the field.

“The war in which we presently are engaged has been a new experience to most Americans. In World War II, instead of talking about an information gap, all news media cooperated to prevent details of our plans from reaching the enemy. A gigantic propaganda machine was turned loose to build spirit among our people and our soldiers were given every honor and consideration.

“In the Vietnam War the news media and Congress seem bent on forcing the administration and the military to reveal every plan they have to bring the war to an early conclusion with the result that the enemy is forewarned and forearmed. And instead of honoring the men who are serving, little attention is paid to them and little thanks is given them.

“We are in an unweclome war which we entered reluctantly and with good intentions and we are trying to end it with some scrap of decency, if not honor, left to us as a potential ally, but we can be proud of our servicemen, past and present, who are doing their best to protect our nation as American servicemen have throughout our history in times of war and peace.

“And we can be proud of nation and its motives, despite its mistakes and problems.

“As long as we have the will to criticize ourselves and as along as our government continues to be improved in an orderly manner for the greater freedom of its people, American democracy will remain the last best hope of the world.”

On June 1, 1971 it was reported that the Memorial Day activities went off without a hitch as the various ceremonies commemorated those who had served.

During that year’s services, Commander John Erdman of the World War I veterans laid a wreath on the Soldiers Plot at Oak Grove Cemetery during ceremonies in which commanders of all veterans organizations laid wreaths including also Steven Duchon of Catholic War Veterans, Robert Wendt of the Disabled War Veterans, Bob Crawford of the American Legion and Joe Edmondson of the Veterans of Foreign War.

In addition, it was reported by the News-Advocate that the Rev. John Glass of the Seventh Day Adventist gave a brief speech during the annual ceremonies stating that, “…we build monuments to the war dead and also should remember to exercise the rights for which they died, including the right to vote.”

While photos showing the various memorial activities of the day are published on the front page of that June 1, 1971 News-Advocate, another photo also shares the page…that of a family camping at Orchard Beach State Park. Information in the cutline of said photo reads, “A record Memorial Day attendance was noted at Orchard Beach State Park which was filled from Saturday noon through yesterday with 22 would-be camping groups turned away Saturday.” Kind of interesting given the fact that it was the first official (federal holiday) three-day weekend, huh?

Regardless, it’s often difficult to gauge what exactly we should do on Memorial Day Weekend. Did we celebrate the unofficial kick-off of summer in grand style? Did we take a nice, long-weekend vacation? Or did we in some way honor those that have served our country no matter what the war or the politics were of the time (or are today).

I really think the answer is attempting to do a little bit of everything this past weekend. Honor, remember, relax and celebrate. Isn’t that what Memorial Day Weekend is about? It can be…especially when you have the day off of work.