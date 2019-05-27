VanderWall and O’Malley support historic plan to lower auto insurance rates

LANSING — Sen. Curt VanderWall on Friday voted on bi-partisan legislation to send the governor a historic measure to lower Michigan’s highest-in-the-nation auto insurance rates, a move lawmakers in Lansing have talked about for decades.

Senate Bill 1 would reduce rates by giving Michigan drivers coverage options, cracking down on fraud and lawsuit abuse, and reducing sky-high medical costs.

“Fixing the system that requires us to pay significantly more for auto insurance here in Michigan than folks anywhere else in the nation do is a top concern for my constituents,” said VanderWall, R-Ludington. “This legislation brings the relief Michigan drivers have been demanding.”

According to an October 2018 report, Michigan drivers pay the highest auto insurance rates in the country — 83 percent higher than the national average. A recent University of Michigan study also said that auto insurance rates are unaffordable in 97 percent of the state’s ZIP codes.

The measure would require auto insurers to offer Michigan drivers five new personal injury protection (PIP) coverage options, including the ability of drivers with qualified medical coverage — such as health insurance or Medicare — to opt out of PIP coverage since they already have medical coverage for injuries.

The legislation would also reduce out-of-control medical costs that are passed on to drivers via higher rates, cut fraud and conflicts of interest in the auto insurance system, and reduce the announced $220 annual Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association fee by 80 percent for all options other than unlimited coverage.

State Rep. Jack O’Malley also approved a bipartisan plan to deliver significant car insurance rate relief for drivers across the state.

“I’m proud to cast a vote that gets the job done and helps reduce rates for Michigan drivers,” said O’Malley, of Lake Ann. “Fixing our broken car insurance system has been a long-standing issue in Northern Michigan. This reform will give drivers the benefits they deserve at an affordable cost.”

The bipartisan solution is designed to end Michigan’s long tenure as the state with the most expensive car insurance rates in the nation.

The legislation now heads to the governor to be signed into law.