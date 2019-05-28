Home / News in Brief / 12th Street reconstruction slated to start on Monday

12th Street reconstruction slated to start on Monday

MANISTEE — A construction contract was awarded to Elmer’s Crane and Dozer for the total reconstruction of a portion of 12th street in Manistee.

From Maple Street to U.S. 31, reconstruction of 12th Street will take place with a possible start date of June 3. The contractor plans to mobilize equipment and close this section at that time.

A detour will be set up to route traffic around the project on Eighth Street. This major reconstruction project was budgeted at $967,918, with around 2,500 feet of work.

The work is projected to be completed no later than Aug. 24.

