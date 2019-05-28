Army Corps invites shutterbugs to submit photos

DETROIT – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, invites people to enter their photos of the Soo Locks, Duluth Ship Canal, Corps pier, breakwater or any federal harbor on the Great Lakes into their annual calendar photo contest.

Digital photo submissions are being accepted by email through at 11:59 p.m. on June 2.

Submitted photos will be uploaded to an album on the Detroit District’s Facebook page on June 3 and open for public voting through “likes” until at 9 a.m. on June 17. The top 12 photographers will have their photos included in a 2020 downloadable calendar and first, second and third place photographers will receive a plaque with their winning photo, provided by the Soo Locks Visitors Center Association.

Photographers must be at least 18 years old to participate and photos should highlight U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects including: piers, break waters or facilities on the Great Lakes. Photos containing nudity or unsafe or illegal acts will be disqualified. Professional photographers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees and board members of the SLVCA are not eligible to participate.

The complete rules can be found online at: www.lre.usace.army.mil/Media/Photo-Contest/.