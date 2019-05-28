Chilly Dawg Dunk to honor the late Tod, Westheimer

MANISTEE — The Chilly Dawg Dunk has become a local tradition that started due to a Manistee veterinarian’s passion for helping critters of all kinds.

Dr. Jeffrey Westheimer died in March 2018. Westheimer was a long-time veterinarian at his local business, the Manistee Veterinary Hospital, which operates the Hearts for Critters nonprofit.

The ninth annual Chilly Dawg Dunk fundraises for Manistee’s Hearts for Critters and Homeward Bound Animal Shelter, while attendees plunge into Lake Michigan. This year’s event is slated for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Fifth Avenue Beach.

A special tribute will be made in memory of the late William “Bill” Tod, who was the nonprofit’s president. Tod, who died in early February, was passionate about Hearts for Critters’ mission.

Tod was an avid volunteer who always wanted to help others, said Alex Modjeski, Hearts for Critters president.

“He was the one that took over when Dr. Westheimer passed away, and last year was in dedication of Dr. Westheimer,” Modjeski said. “Bill was an amazing part of this community just like Dr. Westheimer. We wanted to show him tribute, too.”

Those who attend Saturday are able to show up in costume, along with their pets and participate in a costume contest. Then, attendees will run into the chilly Lake Michigan water, which is something Westheimer loved to do each year.

This year’s event was postpone due to the unseasonably cold weather.

“We always do the costume contest because that’s what Dr. Westheimer loved to do,” Modjeski said.

The Chilly Dawg Dunk is one of the largest fundraising efforts for Hearts for Critters. Modjeski said donations not only benefit the nonprofit but also Homeward Bound Animal Shelter.

“It primarily benefits Hearts for Critters, which is an organization that provides pet food to food banks around the county,” she said. “We typically have a good turnout even on the years with bad weather.”

Tod’s motto was “pay it forward,” and Modjeski said that’s what the nonprofit plans to do.

Refreshments and food will be served following the event at the Fifth Avenue Beach House.

To donate funds toward Hearts for Critters, stop by the Manistee Veterinary Hospital at 4006 Chippewa Highway or call (231) 723-9000 for more information.