Getting up close and personal with an alpaca

MANISTEE — Preschool students from Lynee Gatz’s class at Trinity Lutheran School recently took a field trip to the G & D Alpaca Farm in Manistee.

Owner Greg Erdman gave the students a tour of the farm and introduced them to the alpacas he and his wife Deb are raising at that location. Students had the chance to meet Addie, Annie, Clarice, Bo, Savannah, Conan, Izzo, Sundance, Dublin and Titus who were the star attractions of the visit.

“The have different personalities like humans,” explained Greg. “The offspring even take on their parent’s personalities.”

Gatz said that although the field trip was a lot of fun it also was a great educational experience for the students. The gentle personalities of the alpacas also made them the perfect choice of animal for the small children to get up close and personal with on their visit.

“It seemed like a unique field trip. as friends at Trinity are friends with Greg and Deb, so we thought we would check it out,” said Gatz. “They are very soft and friendly. It’s a real good hands-on experience for the kids and good memory for them.”

Gatz laughed that the moms and dads who accompanied the students were having just as much fun on the trip. She said they even brought along some of the student’s brothers and sisters to see the alpacas.

“It’s the kids first experience at this level to take trips like this and they are just so wide eyed about it and absorbing it all in,” said Gatz. “Kids learn best by doing active learning things like this and especially in doing anything outdoors.”