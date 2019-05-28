Looking Back for May 29

40 YEARS AGO

Memorial Day observed

Despite cloudy skies and threatening weather, nearly 300 persons turned out for Memorial Day observances held yesterday by the United Veterans Council of Manistee County. In a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial on Memorial Drive, ceremonies featured a welcome address by Mayor Vickers Hansen.

Seven at MCC

Seven seniors have been named as Manistee Catholic Central’s top honor students for the year. Achieving academic distinction are Thomas Jozwiak, Bernhard Knoblich, Diane Newman, Paul Paulik, Lori Siuda, Melissa Kay Rakowski, and Donald Richmond.

60 YEARS AGO

Boat Show next week

The Manistee Boat Club is sponsoring a two-day boat show at the Manistee Armory on June 5 and 6 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Co chairmen Robert Core and Wayner Walter are basing their theme on a salute to Hawaii, our 50th state. There will be the largest display ever of boats and boating accessories.

80 YEARS AGO

New radio

The local Forest Service station had one its light pick-up trucks equipped with a short wave sending and receiving radio set over the weekend, according to word today from H.A. Bowman. The set will be kept tuned to that of the dispatcher at Wellston guard station and will be a great aid in combating fires in the Manistee district should they occur.

Mail clerks pick Manistee

The 1940 annual state get together of the Michigan State Federation of Post Office clerks will be held in Manistee due to efforts of three local men who attended this year’s session last Friday and Saturday in St. Joseph, Michigan. The three men: Versil Olson, Herbert Yankee and Ron Greenway, were ably aided by telegrams sent to federation officials by Postmaster Ed Talbot. The federation chose Manistee as the site for its 1940 session because of the facilities available here and because they believed Manistee to be an ideal site in Northern Michigan.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum