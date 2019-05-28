Manistee County’s paved roads rated in fair condition

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Road Commission’s annual year-end 2018 report revealed that 199 miles of the county’s paved roads overall are in fair condition.

Mark Sohlden, manager of the road commission, presented the 2018 results to the Manistee County Board of Commissioners last week, detailing an overall 4.66 PASER rating.

In total, the 199 miles of paved roads were 8.5 percent in failed/very poor condition; 51.6 percent poor/fair condition; 22.7 percent good/very good condition; and 1.4 percent excellent condition.

“A ’10’ is a brand new road and a ‘one’ is a failed road that’s pretty much gravel,” Sohlden said. “After the ratings were done, we did about 16 miles of preservation work so those numbers would actually go up a little bit.”

Sohlden said the roads will be surveyed again this year, and hopefully, it will reveal a slightly increased rating.

“We are hoping with the increased funding that we are going to see an increase, but it’s just a matter of how much,” he said.

In 2018, Sohlden said 53.76 miles of road preservation work was completed including blacktop wedging and chip sealing, with .76 miles of regraveling and 8.74 miles of total road resurfacing. Projects included 37.65 miles of locally funded preservation work on various primary and local roads.

“We did about 54 miles of road preservation. The road preservation, a lot of those pavements are in poor condition,” he said. “I call them Band-Aid jobs, you are trying to prevent them to falling into the extreme where you are going to grind them up and repave them.”

While road preservation is a costly job, Sohlden said total reconstruction is more difficult to fund.

“Road preservation, the rough cost per mile is about $55,000 — you extend the service life maybe five to seven years depending on the condition,” he said. “A lot of the roads that we have really need to be ground up and repaved.

“To do something like that, depending on how wide, it might cost $300,000 per mile. We are really trying to extend the service life on some roads, but a lot of these roads we really have to get back to resurfacing.”

For 2019, Sohlden said they plan to do 3.02 miles of road resurfacing and 63.29 miles of road preservation work. Projects include 18.14 miles of federal, state and locally funded preservation work on Faylor Road, Harlan Road, Portage Point Drive, 13 Mile Road, Brandt Road and Milarch Road.

Also, 44.50 miles of locally funded preservation work will be done on various roads in several townships including 32.71 miles of primary roads and 11.79 miles of local roads. Snyder Road is also being resurfaced in Norman Township (about 3 miles), which will soon be used as the detour for the M-55 Cooley Bridge construction project.

There is about $3.5 million total in construction slated for 2019.

“Snyder will be resurfaced, that’s roughly about $560,000 total on that project,” he said. “They just started working on that and the plan is before the Fourth of July, that project will be completed. MDOT will install the detour sign, and put the dedicated detour route on Snyder road instead of Seaman Road.

“I think between last year and what’s going to be completed this year, we have about 117 miles of road preservation work just to try to extend the service life.”