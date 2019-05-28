Manistee man dies in dirtbike crash

PEACOCK TWP. — Dacota Frederick Rowe, 22, of Manistee, was killed Saturday morning in a dirtbike crash, according to a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the press release, at 10:23 a.m. that day, deputies responded to the crash, near the intersection of South Jenks and West Centerline roads. They found Rowe — wearing a helmet equipped with a face shield — still living. His head had been impaled by a stick, according to the release.

Rowe was taken to a local area hospital, where he later died.

The release stated it is unknown whether or not alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Lake County Central Dispatch, the Michigan State Police, the U.S. Forest Service, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Life Ambulance and the Lake Township Fire Department.