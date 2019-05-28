MHS and MCC students awarded Pearson/Anderson and Petersen scholarships

MANISTEE — The recipients of the 2019 Mal Pearson/Robert “Pepsi” Anderson Scholarship that goes to Manistee High School students and the Dave Petersen Rudy Scholarship that is awarded to Manistee Catholic Central students were recently announced by the scholarship committee.

The MHS scholarships were created to honor the memories of the late Manistee High School football coach Mal Pearson who coached the Chippewas to two state championships in 1957 and 1961 and the late All State football player Bob “Pepsi” Anderson, who was a member of the 1957 MHS State Championship team.

Those scholarships are awarded annually to students who show great determination on the athletic fields and who display outstanding traits in the school and community. Scholarship coordinator Jim Ogilivie said they look for students who display those type of characteristics when awarding the scholarships.

This year the Mal Pearson/Robert “Pepsi” Anderson scholarship will be going to Manistee High School’s Anselmo Aaron Sarabia.

Manistee Catholic Central students Preston Picardat and Nolan Fortier were given scholarships in honor of Dave Peterson, who coached tennis at MHS and assisted with the basketball teams for many years at MCC.

Scholarship coordinator Jim Ogilvie said the Dave Petersen Rudy Scholarship was named after someone who helped many young athletes for several decades in the Manistee area.

“When Dave passed away we lost a great mentor for young adults,” said Ogilvie. “This scholarship is a way to keep those memories alive.”

The late Mal Pearson and Robert “Pepsi” Anderson were also great role models for young adults and that is why Sarabia was honored with a scholarship in their memory.

“Both Mal and Dave acted like ‘fathers’ to many young athletes in Manistee when they coached,” said Ogilvie.

Ogilive said that Manistee Catholic Central students had to write an essay to qualify for the scholarship while Manistee High School students were a selection of the committee.