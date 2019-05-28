MSU Extension to host discussion on pollinators and pollinator gardens

TRAVERSE CITY — Pollinators and pollinator gardens will be the subject of the next meeting of the Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan.

The meeting will be a combined presentation by a Michigan State University Extension Educator whose work focuses on insects and pollinators, and a local Master Gardener and founder of two Traverse City pollinator gardens.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on June 4 at the Boardman River Nature Center, located at 1450 Cass Road in Traverse City. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m.

Starting off the evening is Nate Walton, an MSUE entomologist. Walton will talk about common pollinators that you may see in a garden, and how planting a pollinator garden can support them. His talk will be followed by Barbara Backus, founder and project leader for two local pollinator garden projects.

Walton, is an MSUE entomologist with a passion for pollinators, gardening and local food. He is the Consumer Horticulture Program Instructor for MSU Extension in Leelanau County and the Master Gardener coordinator for Leelanau, Benzie and Grand Traverse counties. He enjoys teaching adults and youth of all ages on subjects such as plant pathogens, environmental stewardship and integrated pest management. He received his PhD from MSU.

“Nate’s passion for pollinators and knowledge of entomology make this a ‘can’t miss’ program for anyone who wants to support pollinators in their garden,” said Michele Worden, president of the Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan. “And Barbara’s experience and expertise can help gardeners launch their own pollinator garden projects.”

Backus has been an Extension Master Gardener volunteer since 2014. Her focus areas are in native plants and landscape design. She is the founder and project leader of two public pollinator garden projects, one at Hull Park and one at Clinch Park. She will talk about how she started the gardens in partnership with the City of Traverse City, plant selections and project management as well as new pollinator garden project opportunities.

The Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan (MGANM) furthers the horticulture education activities of MSU Extension through monthly educational presentations. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month and are open to the public. A donation from non-members is appreciated. For certified master gardeners meeting attendance earns credits toward volunteer and education hours.

For more information visit mganm.org.