Struble named to Cedarville University dean’s honor list

CEDARVILLE, OHIO — Katie Struble, a Middle Child Education major from Manistee, was named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.

This recognition required Struble to maintain a 3.75 minimum GPA while carrying at least 12 credit hours during spring semester 2019.

