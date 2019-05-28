Teachers use video to improve technique

MANISTEE — When school districts work together on professional development it produces good results for everyone concerned.

Over the past several years, the Manistee Intermediate School District has been working on a variety of projects with the teachers and principals at Bear Lake, Onekama and Kaleva Norman Dickson school districts. According to ISD officials the latest project may have the greatest impact.

“It has worked great in the last several years myself and (ISD consultant) Dency (Lippert) have worked on lots of different topics and models,” said ISD general education consultant Kim Rinehart. “This year we ventured into something a little different doing self reflection with the teachers via video.”

Lippert said they have focused on a number of different instructional strategies over the years as the principals found a need.

“That has been especially true in the area where they are doing teacher evaluations and when they see an area where they might be a little less competent than other areas,” said Lippert. “They asked if there is something we can do to help support it.”

Lippert said she and Rinehart have been reading about and hearing a lot about using video for self-reflection.

“There is research about how important it is for teachers to reflect on their practice and not just do their practice,” said Lippert. “We did some reading and planning and came up with a skeletal plan on what it might look like. We always present the idea to the principals before we move forward with the teachers and they were all on aboard.”

Last fall they held the first session with the teachers filling them in on what they had in mind and how taking video might work.

“We borrowed heavily from a group out of Harvard University who had a whole program about teacher reflection using video,” said Lippert. “Principals helped with the technology end as (Bear Lake principal) Sarah (Harless) purchased some swivels, which is a device where the teacher wears a lanyard that translates to the iPad and the swivel follows them wherever they go.”

In Onekama and Brethren, the teachers used and iPad and their phone in a stand.

“I think it was a surprise to us that first time at how willing they were to participate, as seeing yourself on video was a traumatic experience,” said Lippert.

Harless said they expected the teachers to be a little intimidated at first, but the goal was to view 15 minutes of video to get a good perspective. She said most took video for 30 minutes and at some point the teachers settled down as if the camera wasn’t even in the room.

“That kind of went by the wayside and they got to business as usual,” said Harless. “Kim and Dency did a nice job of preparing them from what they were going to see. They showed a video of teacher who videoed herself and then reflected on it.”

Harless said they were looking to focus on the engagement with the students and the curriculum they are teaching.

Mary Ann Behm, who serves as curriculum director for all three districts, said Rinehart did something that helped.

“Kim took a video of herself and showed it to the teachers, and I think that helped the teachers as well,” said Behm.

Harless said she, Onekama’s Gina Hagen and KND’s Jakob Veith are the only principals in their respective buildings, but they know they can bounce ideas off each other. She said by getting the teachers from all three districts together it allows them to learn and rely on each other for assistance, since there is only one class per grad level in each building.

“By the time we got to the third day of this professional development we were having them working with people from the other schools,” said Harless. “So maybe someone from Bear Lake was viewing an Onekama video, or KND was viewing Bear Lake. It was really a fresh set of eyes on what is going on in other classrooms.”

Lippert said another strength for the program is it personalized it for the teachers.

“Even though it is a common professional development learning with 40 or 50 people in the room, it allows each one of them to focus on a need that they see they have, or want to improve on with personalized focus,” said Lippert.

Behm said the feedback from the teachers has been very positive because they want to improve and better their delivery of the curriculum.

“The comments we began to hear were things like ‘I am going to do this different, or try this instead,'” said Behm. “By looking at it themselves it was really powerful once they started to share it with others. I loved listening to the feedback.”

The concept was to look at the videos without being judgmental and to just reflect on what they saw in the video. That is the approach the principals use on the teacher evaluations.

Veith said he likes the program because of that approach.

“We stress that our students focus on their learning and we ask them follow up questions along with scenarios to make sure they understand the work they are going through, so why wouldn’t we do the same for our teachers and all our staff,” he said. “We use notices and wondering in our teacher evaluations and it is the same in this that ‘I wondered about this,’ or ‘I noticed this.’ Whether you are a first year teacher or a 25 year one, there is always something you need to focus on.”