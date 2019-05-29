A DIFFERENCE OF OPINION: MANISTEE COUNTY DEMOCRATS: Healthcare security is a must for all Americans

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the next installment in a monthly series that will pose a question or topic chosen by managing editor Michelle Graves, with responses presented by members of the Manistee County Democratic and Republican parties. The author is chosen by the respective party and may change from month to month. Columns will be published on the last week of each month. This month’s topic is affordable healthcare. Writers were asked to respond to the following: Healthcare is often a hot button issue in elections, and currently is. There are local conversations about community involvement in healthcare decisions. What is the solution to high costs of healthcare and prescription drug costs in this country, universal healthcare, our current system or some other answer altogether?

By FRAN WALLACE

Guest Columnist

Health security should be within the reach of every American. In 1965 we Americans, through our elected representatives, enacted Medicare and Medicaid, laws that guarantee publicly administered, affordable health care coverage for the elderly and the poor, respectively.

Fifty-four years later it is past time for America to guarantee affordable health coverage for all Americans, not just the elderly and the poor.

Reasonable people will differ about how exactly to achieve this goal, but today, most Americans agree that universal access to affordable healthcare should be our goal. In a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 47 percent of Democrats and 26 percent of Independents named implementing a national Medicare-for-All plan as their top priority. It was even a top priority for 14 percent of Republicans.

As we work our way toward the goal of universal healthcare security, there are some pressing problems that can be addressed right now.

Congress and the Michigan Legislature can act now to protect Americans from having to cover the higher costs that can arise when they are taken to an Emergency Department by an out-of-network ambulance, taken to an out-of-network Emergency Department during a medical emergency, or when they are treated at an in-network hospital by an out-of-network doctor. In the KFF poll, over 75 percent of respondents, including majorities of Democrats, Independents and Republicans supported these protections.

While healthcare security is indeed a nationwide issue, the delivery of high-quality medical care is very much a local issue.

Until April 2017, hospital services in Manistee County were provided by West Shore Hospital, a publicly owned and operated municipal health facilities corporation. Since then, the hospital has become Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, which is privately owned and operated. Regardless of the ownership change, community needs for quality healthcare still need to be identified and met. Everyone’s input is needed to accomplish this.

Fran Wallace is a member of the Manistee County Democratic Party. She can be reached at manisteedemocrats@gmail.com. Find more information about the Manistee County Democratic Party at www.manisteecountydemocrats.us.