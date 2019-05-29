A DIFFERENCE OF OPINION: MANISTEE COUNTY REPUBLICANS: Healthcare system won’t be fixed by throwing money at it

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the next installment in a monthly series that will pose a question or topic chosen by managing editor Michelle Graves, with responses presented by members of the Manistee County Democratic and Republican parties. The author is chosen by the respective party and may change from month to month. Columns will be published on the last week of each month. This month’s topic is affordable healthcare. Writers were asked to respond to the following: Healthcare is often a hot button issue in elections, and currently is. There are local conversations about community involvement in healthcare decisions. What is the solution to high costs of healthcare and prescription drug costs in this country, universal healthcare, our current system or some other answer altogether?

By RICH NELSON

Guest Columnist

Yes, healthcare is a hot button issue and the question often asked, is what’s the solution for inefficiencies and high costs? It is difficult to pretend there are answers when most individuals don’t fully understand the depth of each area involved in delivery of healthcare. Generally, we ask “who do we blame for the problems”?

Let’s explore one of the topics as the entire country struggles for answers about health care for all. What we have to do is stop, think, analyze what our private, VA and Medicare systems now offer. Also what are the government health systems around the world doing in terms of delivering healthcare?

We must be more informed; do analyses of our current systems and most important, be less accepting of delivery problems whose solutions are described as “needing more money”. What’s gone wrong? Premiums are rising; fewer are covered under Obamacare. Can you think of any healthcare issue in which money solves problems, made the issue non-existent with good outcomes? Think harder! Can’t find one? There isn’t one!

Let’s take a brief tour of universal healthcare around the world. Are their systems working? Our neighbor, Canada, continues to have long waiting periods for appointments, surgery and other services. So what do Canadians do? They pay out of pocket to a private system for healthcare in Canada, the U.S. or Mexico.

Now what’s the condition of England’s universal system? Recently, articles appearing from respected sources about the high number of “deaths” occurring in British hospitals, long waits for care to any kind of access to the country’s system. What have the British done? They pay for the care if they can afford it. This system remains in trouble, fewer physicians, euthanasia allegations, rates of “deaths” climb in the hospitals. Do research on the internet, it’s very revealing.

On mainland Europe, the German health system and the peoples’ solutions are similar. The system is stumbling; diligent research will uncover information Germany doesn’t want to admit. The Australian system is complicated as it’s driven primarily by politics.

Sweden is feeling the pinch of their overly generous government system and quietly cutting back on services. Central and South American health care, including Cuba, are also prime examples of failed systems. Today, as it has been for decades, these same healthcare systems are in continued decay. What’s worse is the number of countries whose government is on the universal healthcare bandwagon only to deliver inadequate care.

Now let’s look at our own Medicare system, which is being touted as the “ideal standard”. Without supplemental coverage paid for by the “traditional plan” Medicare recipients, enrollees are left exposed to 20 percent of the balance after Medicare payments, without any caps in place, it exposes them to what could be huge balances for fixed incomes recipients.

The alternative “Medigap” system has inherent payment issues for insurers. Lastly, the government-designed Medicare “Advantage” plans which have less that 40 percent of the Medicare enrollees, restricts the ability of those programs from enhancing benefits by requiring that 50 percent of the savings be returned to the federal government, quite a disincentive for improving coverage especially in the area of prevention for which this government program was originally designed.

Do you really want this government Medicare for all programs written by our current politicians as their predecessors did? It is foolhardy and arrogant of this country to think the government can do a better job only with more money.

Ask yourself: Did the money spent in the world give better health care to citizens of the world? We now have fewer doctors and nurses, even with advancing technology, who are willing to work under the resulting current conditions created by federal/government regulations. Think about this disconnect!

Have you heard anyone recently talk/write about achievable outcomes as solutions? Has anyone really studied what we already have in this health delivery system that can be made more effective? Not really, because that takes work to make change within a healthcare delivery system.

Today, money is used to deliver results without responsibility and commitment on the part of those giving the money, those participating within the healthcare system and in absence of a functional health education system for participants to learn responsibility to care for themselves. That’s the real challenge; it comes from within the system not from a checkbook.

Rich Nelson, of Thompsonville, is a member of the Manistee County Republican Party.