Commitment scholars help with clean-up projects

MANISTEE — Hannah Rodriguez looked at the 65 Manistee County Commitment Scholarship students cleaning up the area around at First Street Beach Douglas Park with a distinct look of pride.

Everywhere the Manistee County Community Foundation/Launch Manistee program officer looked students were either cleaning up brush from off the picnic area, raking in wood chips by the Rocket Park or just making the whole area clean and ready for the summer season.

The students who are from all six county schools (Manistee Public, Manistee Catholic, Bear Lake, Brethren, Onekama and CASMAN Academy) were nominated to the program that will lead to two free years of college at West Shore Community College once they graduate from high school. It is a program that was funded by Bill and Marty Paine with the hopes of giving some students who may not normally attend college an opportunity to obtain a higher education.

Rodriguez said what made her proud was they realize the gift they have been given with the commitment scholarship program.

“Today is about giving back and paying it forward by doing something for the community that has done so much for them,” said Rodriguez “They are all working hard and we are keeping them busy.”

The Manistee County Community Foundation and the commitment scholarship program said they were thrilled with the way the City of Manistee embraced this opportunity. Working with City of Manistee Department of Public Works director Jeff Mikula and his staff, they identified several projects the kids could assist with at the beach.

“We were very happy to partner with them,” said Rodriguz.

Mikula said they had some perfect projects for the kids.

“The community foundation called and asked if there was some projects they could do down at First Street Beach with so we picked out a few projects,” said Mikula. “We used some of our guys to kind of prep it and improve the views out to Lake Michigan from the Lions cabanas and installed some mulch down at the new Rocket Park.”

Mikula said the kids picked up lots of brush and the city workers chipped it up as they were bringing it to them. He said the students also showed community pride and a great desire to help.

“Small communities like this you have to get volunteer efforts from everyone, so it is wonderful to get the kids involved at early stages and be a part of what makes Manistee so unique and beautiful,” said Mikula.

Manistee County Community Foundation president and chief executive officer Laura Heintzelman said they had three cohorts of the student meaning there was ninth, 10th and 11th grade students mixed among the group.

“We are delighted that this group is giving back to the community that has given so generously to their futures,” said Heintzelman. “We are just thrilled to have them working so hard here helping to improve the city. After doing these projects here we are going to move on to the softball fields after this and then have lunch before they head back to their schools this afternoon. We are just thrilled to have their enthusiasm and hard work.”

Rodriguez said prior to activities starting on Wednesday morning, they had a lesson stressing the importance of giving back to the community.

“We had a little bit of a pep talk this morning before we headed out to talk about community and what it means,” said Rodriguez. “We talked about how they have this opportunity to be in the Manistee Commitment Scholarship program because the community afforded it.”

The program was so well received by the students that Rodriguez said they are hoping something of this nature can become an annual event.

“I hope we can do this type of thing again as we try to focus on some primary pillars in the program whether it is financial planning, academic readiness, college and career readiness and community service,” said Rodriguez. “So I hope to do something like this in the future. This was just a great opportunity to partner again as the Armory Youth Project was hosting us before we came down here, the city has been a great partner, the schools made sure everyone got here and it was just a great collaborative effort.”

All the students enjoyed both being in the outdoors and feeling like they were were making a difference. Manistee High School student Bishop Davis said it made him feel good to be a part of the effort.

“I like giving back to the community and actually volunteer my time a lot with projects,” said Davis. “The National Honor Society program did something like this and it’s just kind of fun.”

Bear Lake’s Destiny Edson thought along the same lines when asked what she liked about the project. She added that it left her and many of the students with a sense of accomplishment.

“For me, I like being a part of this and helping others,” said Edson. “I am so proud to just look at what we did today and think we should do this more often.

Bear Lake student Marissa Frisbie said she enjoyed doing the clean-up projects.

“I like that it is helping the community,” Frisbie.

For Bear Lake student Bella Leffew it was a chance to do something fun with other students that helps others.

“I like being involved with the community and other schools,” said Leffew.

Manistee High School student Joe Oberlin said it was an opportunity to do some hard work for a good cause.

“I am a hard worker, so it is fun helping out,” said Oberlin.