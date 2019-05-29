Indiana man jailed on drug charges following traffic stop

WEXFORD COUNTY — An Indiana man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Wexford County on Sunday.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police 7th District Hometown Security Team were patrolling on M-115 near South 25 Road on Sunday, when they stopped a vehicle for failing to signal and suspected registration/insurance violations.

23-year-old Micah Bowyer, of Elkhart, Indiana, was the driver of the vehicle. A pregnant 24-year-old female, also from Elkhart, was identified as the lone passenger.

During the stop, troopers learned the car was not insured and confirmed the registration was expired. Additional investigation led to the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and prescription drugs from Bowyer.

Bowyer was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.

The case was sent to the Wexford County prosecutor, who issued a felony warrant charging Bowyer with possession of methamphetamine; three counts of possession of narcotics – second or subsequent offense; and operating without security (Insurance).

He was arraigned in the 84th District Court on Tuesday, where the judge issued a $75,000 bond order.