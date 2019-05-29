Kettles Trail work bee set for Saturday

EMPIRE — Saturday is National Trails Day, and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore (National Lakeshore) is building a new trail.

It’s not often people get the chance to help build a brand new hiking trail in a national park. The Kettles Trail in the Bow Lakes region of the park has been in the planning stages for over seven years.

Last year, park employees and volunteers began putting shovel to ground. Much of the trail is almost done and the parking lot is scheduled to be completed this week.

Park employees and volunteers will be working on the connection between the parking lot and the accessible trail and addressing erosion issues that occurred as a result of the heavy rains this spring.

They will also be fixing some areas of the trail that were damaged by four-wheel drive vehicles. Another group will be working on the spur trail to the bog.

The Work Bee will start at 9 a.m. and will finish around 1 p.m. Volunteers can come and help even if they can’t stay the whole time.

Dress for the weather and wear work shoes and gloves. Bring a water bottle and the park will provide granola bars through a gift from the American Hiking Society and Nature Valley.