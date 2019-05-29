Looking Back

40 YEARS AGO

Top students in Brethren

Linda Wiitala and Phillip Archer have been chosen valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the 1979 graduating class at Brethren High School. Linda holds a 3.7 GPA and has been active in many extracurricular activities at school. Phillip accumulated a 3.63 GPA and has been active in several varsity sports.

School board members give feedback

After giving their personal backgrounds, five of the seven candidates for seats on the Manistee Board of Education answered a wide variety of questions from a large audience in the Manistee High School library last night. Absent from the Manistee County League of Voters sponsored public forum on the June 11 school election were incumbent board members Lester Solberg and Emma Jolly. Present were Barbara Hansen, Karen Kolk, Thomas Krahe, James Lent and Barbara Maue.

60 YEARS AGO

Piano pupil’s give recital

Mrs. Barkdoll will present her piano pupils in recital at Marilla Church at 8 p.m. on June 7. Miss Lesta Barkdoll will play the prelude to the evening program. Pupils participating in the recital are Lanny and Sheryl Russell, Susan and Sally Fisk, Cindy Grossnickle, Sheryl Johnson, Ronnie and Diana Howes.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum