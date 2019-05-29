Manistee’s O’Hagan qualifies for state finals at D3 regional

Chips place fourth as a team, just shy of state finals qualification

ELK RAPIDS — The Manistee golf team, as a whole, was one place shy of qualifying to the state finals in its Division 3 regional on Wednesday, but the Chippewas won’t be without representation.

Manistee senior Jayden O’Hagan made the cut individually in the regional round, securing a spot to his first state finals in a playoff hole against teammate Ethan Anderson.

O’Hagan and Anderson each carded an 81 to pace the Chippewas after 18 regulation holes on the Sundance course of A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort in Elk Rapids. Manistee finished with a combined total of 345 strokes to place fourth among 20 teams, short only to winner Big Rapids (301), host Elk Rapids (327) and Cheboygan (337).

The top three teams in a regional field qualify to compete for a team title at the state finals, while the top three individuals outside of those qualifying teams also earn a bid. Charlevoix’s Jake Beaudoin was the first individual to make the cut Wednesday with a 79, but O’Hagan, Anderson and Boyne City’s Harry Moody were tied after 18 and had to compete for the final two spots in a sudden death playoff.

O’Hagan and Moody each parred their 19th hole of the day, while Anderson bogeyed.

“There was probably a gallery of 60 people,” said Manistee golf coach Mike Swanson of the atmosphere surrounding the playoff hole. “It’s hard to stand up on the tee with that many people watching you when you’re not used to it.

“Jayden ripped one down the middle and knocked it to within 10 feet, which is incredible considering the pressure,” he said. “Ethan missed the fairway, but still had a shot at the green and hit it just a little bit deep.

“He chipped it up to about eight feet away, but just missed the par putt,” Swanson explained. “Jayden just missed his birdie, but tapped it in for par.”

In regulation, Manistee senior Rocco Staszczak shot an 85 while sophomore Raven Winter shot a 98 to round out the team score. Chippewa sophomore Caleb Adamski also played, carding an even 100.

“The course was a good test and we handled it well,” Swanson said. “We were ranked sixth going in and took fourth, eight strokes away from qualifying. They left it all out on the course today. Everybody played their hearts out and did their best, but today it just wasn’t good enough to move on.”

Anderson, who was Manistee’s No. 1 golfer this season, and Staszczak, a fellow senior, saw their careers with the Chippewas come to a close Wednesday.

“They were fairly disappointed,” Swanson said, “but it wasn’t like they lost their cool or anything. Sometimes the ball just doesn’t roll your way.”

O’Hagan, on the other hand, will now cap his prep golf career at the state finals, slated for June 7 and 8 at Ferris State University’s Katke Golf Course.

“There’s going to be about 200 golfers out there, so his goal is to see how he can place among them,” Swanson said. “He’ll be going down there to play the best he can and enjoy the opportunity. And I think a couple of his teammates will be able to travel with him to help enjoy the moment.”