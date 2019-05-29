Marijuana Regulatory Agency announces first public meeting

LANSING — The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) will hold its first public meeting at 9:30 a.m. on June 13, at the Williams Building 525 West Ottawa St. in Lansing in the First Floor Auditorium.

The MRA is required to hold at least four public meetings each calendar year for the purpose of hearing complaints and receiving the views of the public regarding the administration of the authorities, powers, duties, functions and responsibilities vested in the agency.

The MRA intends to livestream the meeting on the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Facebook page for those who are unable to attend in person.

The purpose of this public hearing is to receive public comment on the MRA’s administration of the following statutes:

• Michigan Medical Marihuana Act (2008);

• Michigan Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act (2016);

• Marihuana Tracking Act (2016); and

• Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act (2018).

Public comments may be presented in person at the public hearing. Written comments may be submitted at the meeting or may be mailed/e-mailed to the following address: Marijuana Regulatory Agency, Legal Section, P.O. Box 30205, Lansing, MI 48909.

Phone calls can be made to (517) 284-8584 or a fax to (517) 284-8598; emails can be sent to MRA-Legal@michigan.gov.