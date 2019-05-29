Preliminary findings show decrease in traffic deaths over holiday weekend

LANSING — Preliminary reports indicate 10 people lost their lives in eight separate traffic crashes during the 2019 Memorial Day holiday weekend.

In comparison, 19 people were killed in 15 fatal traffic crashes during the 2018 Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Of the eight deadly crashes:

• Restraint use was unknown in five;

• Alcohol use was a known factor in one of the deadly crashes;

• One involved a motorcyclist; a helmet was worn; and

• One victim was a pedestrian.

“These numbers are preliminary and only reflect those fatalities reported to the MSP as of 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 28,” stated Spl/F/Lt. Jim Flegel, MSP Traffic Safety Specialist. “We continue to urge motorists to make responsible driving decisions and always ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. Never operate a vehicle impaired on alcohol or drugs and avoid distractions at all times.”

The 2019 Memorial Day holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on May 24, through 11:59 p.m. on May 27.