‘Richard Kooyman: New Landscapes’ to be featured at RRCA

MANISTEE — An art exhibit will be held at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts this weekend, featuring the work of Richard Kooyman.

“Richard Kooyman: New Landscapes” will be featured in Hardy Hall during an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, and an artist walk through will be held at 1 p.m. on June 15.

The exhibit will be on display from Saturday until July 28. Exhibit hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Also on Saturdays from 1-5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.RamsdellTheatre.org.