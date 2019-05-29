Steve Harold to present ‘Manistee Before Manistee’

MANISTEE — As part of the Manistee County Historical Museum’s celebration of the City of Manistee’s sesquicentennial, on June 6 former museum director, Steve Harold will present a lecture titled, “Manistee Before ‘Manistee’”.

The lecture will cover what Manistee was like before prior to the city’s incorporation.

The lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Manistee County Historical Museum, located at 425 River St. The museum asks that participants arrive early, as seating is limited in the museum.

There is no cost for this event but donations will be accepted.