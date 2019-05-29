WSCC enjoys many success stories in 2018-19

SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College officials are always looking at opportunities to improve what they have to offer the people of their district in educational opportunities.

WSCC president Scott Ward recently presented highlights to his board of trustees on some of the areas where the college accomplished that goal during the 2018-19 academic year.

“We recently celebrated the accomplishments of our students at the commencement ceremony,” said Ward. “The close of the academic year provides an excellent opportunity to also recognize some of the accomplishments of the faculty and staff during the last year.”

For Manistee County residents one of the highlights was the announcement late in the year that the college had purchased the former Gliks building located at 400 River St. for $470,000. The college also received a $1 million donation to assist the purchase and renovation of the building.

Work on this acquisition took place throughout the past academic year and it will include academic options for classes and college programs as well as economic ones as well the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce and Networks Northwest will have space in that building.

Working together in partnerships was really at the forefront for WSCC in 2018-19. College professors John Wolff and Sean Henne secured Ferris State University as the second university partner for the Communications Digital Literacy program.

College officials also entered into an agreement with Davenport University that allows nursing students the opportunity to earn an expedited Bachelor of Science in nursing agreement. Ward and Davenport university president Dr. Richard Pappas signed the agreement on May 7.

“Our nursing program has always been a big part of our camps, ” said Ward. “Our area hospitals are always looking for furthering education and just looking at this program, it fits into our vision of assuring student success and our entire community.”

WSCC vice president of academic and students services Mark Kinney agreed with that assessment.

“Higher education is undergoing a lot of change right now and students are expecting more right now than the traditional,” said Kinney.

The nursing program was also recognized as the second best in the state for the second year in a row.

“The nursing department has also finished year two of three this year in the national accreditation process,” said Ward. “Shelly Boes has also helped establish clinical site relationships with Oceana Medical Care Facility and Sprectrum Health Gerber Memorial Hospital in Freemont. Melinda Riggs is also preparing the medical assistant program for accreditation and developed job shadowing opportunities.”

Ward also touched on progress made in the professional development area.

“John Wolf and (WSCC dean of occupational services) Christy Christmas finished the Michigan Community College Association Leadership Academy last year and this year (WSCC employees) Katie Stewart and Shelley Boes are in the program.”

The college president also pointed out that professors Mike Nagle and Sonja Siewert had semester-long sabbaticals.

“Professor Paul Bilinski earned a scholarship to attend a conference regarding adding genetics to the biology courses,” said Ward.

Along the same lines of keeping standards high Ward touched on the Higher Learning Commission.

“This year we received positive feedback on two reports we submitted last year,” said Ward. “The effort to create the reports were widespread with leadership by professor Connie Schwass, Steve Sparling and Wolff who drafted the reports. In a follow-up to the assessment report the college joined the Higher Learning Assessment Academy.”

WSCC executive director of college relations Thom Hawley continue to move the WSCC Foundation forward as well as the sculpture project on campus. The sculpture project is the bronze reproduction of Manierre Dawson’s sculplture titled Daedyl, that is being coordinated by artist Tyson Snow.

Ward said there were many more highlights that were too many to mention.

“I finish this report with the thought that a lot of great people are doing a lot of great work on behalf of our students and communities we serve,” said Ward.