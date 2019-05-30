ASM Tech early college program producing good results

SCOTTVILLE — A growing trend in the world of education is for high school students to get a jump start on their college educations.

The move is both cost effective for the students and benefits institutions like West Shore Community College with their enrollment numbers. Programs like Dual Enrollment and ASM Tech Early College programs give high school students the chance to earn college credits in the process.

WSCC executive director of college relations Thom Hawley said the ASM Tech program has produced good results for students. Under the program, high school sophomores have the opportunity to earn an associate’s degree in only four years instead of five.

“The West Shore Educational Service District ASM Tech provides an opportunity for college ready high school sophomores to jump ahead one year and earn 60 credits of college free,” said Hawley. “This all happens while each student develops an individualized path that matches his or her career aspirations.”

Hawley said something that spoke volumes for the success of the ASM Tech program was the recent WSCC commencement exercises.

“I recognized eight ASM Tech students who earned 10 degrees and two graduated with high honors and two with honors,” said Hawley.

For the past three years Paula Moul has served as early college success coordinator for the ASM Tech program which includes students from the WSCC district.

“We have had 128 students graduate from this program and we just graduated our sixth cohort,” said Moul. “Right now there at 87 students involved in the program with 33 of them being juniors in their high school programs and 54 that will be on campus next fall.”

Moul said the number of associate degrees that are gained by students in the program is climbing.

“Something I want to point out is that in the last three years the outstanding graduate in arts and sciences at West Shore was an ASM Tech student,” said Moul. “There hasn’t been a year where we haven’t earned some sort of outstanding student award.”

The ASM Tech students are very involved in the WSCC campus and they are functioning at a very high level according, to Moul.

Cynthia Fout, who is originally from Hart High School, is a good example of the type of student who have taken part in the program. Fout was recently elected WSCC Student Senate president for 2019-20.

“When I came to West Shore I didn’t know a lot of people and I joined Student Senate to get to know more people as well as enjoying some of the things the college has to offer,” said Fout. “I am very grateful for everything ASM Tech has provided me and it is the greatest missed opportunity you will ever receive unless you take it, because it opens doors for you.”

Student Adam Fulton came to the ASM Tech program from Mason County Central schools. He will graduate next spring from the college.

“Originally when I started out at West Shore during my junior year, I was doing Dual Enrollment math courses because my thoughts were to become a mathematician,” said Fulton. “I quickly found out that was not what I wanted to do. Because of a class I took in coding, it introduced me to technology and I really enjoyed it.”

Fulton said at that point he realized technology was the path he wanted to take in the future. He also became a student worker in the IT department.

“I have enjoyed all of it,” said Fulton. “The work I have been doing in the IT department has taught me a lot. I thank West Shore for this.”

He said this summer he is taking classes that will work toward his IT degree and working in that department as well.

“We like to encourage our students to take the summer off as it is a lot to do, but he wanted to continue his job in the IT department,” said Moul. “Right now, two of my graduates have staffed the writing center for the past two years, and at this point in time the lab assistance for Dr. McKinney, Dr. Belinsky and Dr. Siewert are all ASM Tech students. So our students are not only involved academically, but they are involved in Student Senate and in their jobs at college.”

Moul said when she is talking to sophomores in high school how much they can be involved and do it at a young age at a college campus it is easy to point to the success the ones before them have enjoyed.

“When I started three years ago one of the goals was that ASM Tech would be more involved with West Shore and what they had to offer,” said Moul. “We have done that in many ways and one is Annie Jacobs is adjunct faculty at WSCC in the communications department, but she is also high school certified and teaches a high school English class for us that we require. She also is contracted to work with me and has been a terrific addition.”

Moul said the relationship she has with all the faculty is a good and that helps her with the ASM Tech program by knowing which direction to point students.

Moul said the incoming class consists of students from four different counties.

“The incoming class has 33 students from four different counties and as they are talking to us about what they want to do, it is a tremendous thing for me to say I know exactly what professor you should talk to or class you should be in,” said Moul. “The array of tools I have at West Shore is tremendous.”

It’s something she hopes will not only keep the ASM Tech program successful in the future, but make it grow even larger as well.