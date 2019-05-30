Chamber to hire economic development director

MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce is searching for an economic development director, a position that was created to support the Chamber’s newly formed Economic Development Council (EDC).

The director will report to the Chamber’s president Stacie Bytwork, and will be governed by the EDC. Bytwork said the council aims to provide a focused approach to development, with direct business recruitment and retention, workforce training, and funding with accountability and sustainability.

“(Manistee County) needs an economic development director to lead business recruitment, retention and expansion efforts to create jobs and attract capital investment to the region,” said Bytwork. “The benefits of having the Chamber as the leader in economic development offers a simplified process for developers and investors, becoming the single point of contact to streamline the process for new and expanding businesses.”

The Chamber has several economic development investors: Manistee Industrial Development Corporation; West Shore Community College; Manistee County; City of Manistee; Blarney Castle Oil & Propane; Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital; Consumers Energy; Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, LLC; Iron Fish Distillery; Filer Credit Union; and Fab-Lite, Inc.

Dennis McCarthy, of Blarney Castle Oil & Propane, commented on their investment with the Chamber’s economic development initiative.

“We are excited to be participating in the new model for economic development in Manistee County,” McCarthy said. “The effort to build this model was driven by both private and public sector leadership within our community. Manistee County has a lot to offer and it’s the right time to put a model together that harnesses the collective energy of those seeking to better the communities in which we live.”

Patty Preuss, CEO of Filer Credit Union, said the credit union’s shared desire to help others in the community was a reason for investing.

“We support the Chamber’s economic development project because it will help our communities with new opportunities,” Preuss said. “Credit unions are about people helping people, and we are glad that the Chamber can fill this need in our county.”

Manistee City Council entered a contract with the Chamber effective July 1, for economic development services at a cost of $20,000 per year for three years. Council members held a unanimous vote of approval on March 20.

“I think it’s a great first step for us,” said council member Mick Szymanski, during the council meeting.

There are currently nine members on the EDC: Thad Taylor and Jeff Dontz, government/public sector; Dennis McCarthy, James Barker and Sarah Anderson, private sector; Tom St. Dennis, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians; Scott Ward, Industrial Development Corporation; Jim Reithel, Manistee Manufacturers Council; and Bytwork.

The economic development director, Bytwork said, will lead business recruitment, retention and expansion efforts to create jobs and attract capital investment to the region.

“We are currently working with HR Partners out of Traverse City to assist with the hiring process and making sure due diligence is done to hire the right candidate,” Bytwork said.

For more information about the Chamber or to view the job description, visit ManisteeChamber.com. To apply, send a cover letter, a resume and salary requirements to maccedc.hr@gmail.com.