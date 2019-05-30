Looking Back

40 YEARS AGO

Walters is Queen

Shelayne Lynn Walters, a senior at Manistee High School, became Manistee County’s Forest Festival Queen last night admist tears and applause in the Ramsdell Theatre. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Walters, Shelayne utilized her 11 years of piano training including two years at Interlochen Arts Academy, to help win her crown. She caught the packed audience’s rapt attention with her skillful and flowing rendition of her favorite song, “My Tribute,” often known as “To God be the Glory.” First runner-up was Carla Sue Szymanski who wowed the audience with a disco dance routine. Second runner-up was Melissa Margaret Soderlind.

Physical Fitness Awards

Elementary physical education teacher Dave Russell handed out the President’s Physical Fitness Awards to Washington School fourth, fifth and sixth graders recently. Receiving awards were: Leif Anderson, Patty Gutowski, Jennine Munson, Michelle Schultz, Phillip Sullivan, Lisa Deising, Randy March, Virgel Rowe, Michelle Adamski, Erik Anderson and Joe Wrzesinski.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum