Sittin’ on the porch

By GLENN ZARING

News Advocate Columnist

A few years ago, on Saturday mornings, I’d brew a strong pot of coffee and head next door to sit on the porch with my neighbor Lois.

She was a retired nurse with a whole lot of experience in life. We’d spend a delightful hour or so, drinking coffee, arguing politics and life in general.

Thinking about those times, I realized that one of the best answers to our problems in this country could be addressed if only we would all take the time to sit on our front porches.

No cell phones, no tablets and the only distractions being folks walking by. Most of whom we could say “Hi” to and exchange pleasantries. It is really a delightful way to pass some time. But more importantly it is an opportunity to actually relax and communicate with our neighbors … and that is the crux of the matter.

We do not actually take time to communicate these days. We state opinions, and we don’t listen to others who just might have valuable insight for you.

News flash for most folks: Just because you have an opinion does not mean it is right. It is quite possible that if you were to discuss your “opinion”, you might end up modifying it a bit or even come up with some justification for your opinion. That is a valuable opportunity we all need to take advantage of in life.

Discussions on the porch, the deck or the park bench have a way of civilizing folks and right now, we need to have some “civilizing” of our people. Too many strongly held opinions have been taught to us by people with their own agendas who are looking to build consensus among an ignorant, easily led population. That means that we are not being allowed to form our own opinions but are being led into a “group think,” which is scary.

Sitting on the porch with friends and family (and yes, even the annoying neighbor from down the street) allows us to develop our minds and thought process. That is the only way we are going to combat the idiocy that seems to have taken over our world primarily, it seems, through the 24-hour news cycle, Facebook, Twitter and cable news. It is also an opportunity for everyone involved to develop a sense of community which is actually the glue that forms a nation.

Another benefit of sittin’ on the porch, is that it is a chance for you to come together as family. No more having the family sit in their favorite perch, madly typing about some PC slight that they imagined off their Twitter feed and ignoring the fact that your family is in the same room and just might enjoy talking to you.

While you might not want to admit it, your family, and in particular your parents and grandparents, do have more experience than you do in dealing with issues, controversy and hardships. In most cases, much more experience in facing the challenges and decisions that you either are facing right now or will face in the near future.

Don’t miss the opportunity to talk to them and indeed to talk to others from your neighborhood. This practice will give you the mental tools which school and your Twitter feed seem to be ignoring these days. By facing opposing opinion, in person, you will learn how to listen, how to think and how to judge what you are hearing.

Look at it this way, you will be empowering yourself to actually have some value as a member of our society. I know you think that just because you exist that you know everything. Sorry, as human beings, we are a constantly evolving being. Ideas, thoughts and conversation form you into someone of value to the world.

That is really not too bad a goal when you get down to it.

By doing this, you can actually contribute to society and improve “things.” Isn’t this something we should all strive to accomplish?

Glenn Zaring’s columns will appear on Fridays in the News Advocate. He may be reached at publicaffairsadvisor@gmail.com.