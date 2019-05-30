Take Back Day results in over 20 lbs collected medication

MANISTEE — Last month the Manistee Substance, Education and Awareness Coalition (SEA Manistee) helped spread the word out about the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) bi-annual Take Back Day.

On April 27, total prescription and unwanted over the counter medication take back amounts were well over 20 pounds.

According to data collected by take back sites — which include the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Public Safety, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and City of Manistee Police Department — there has been nearly 100 pounds collected for 2019 so far.

For those who missed Take Back Day and have unwanted/unused prescription or over-the-counter medications, go to any of the following take back sites throughout the year. Please note some have specific hours of operation.

Red Med Box sites include the following:

• The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office open 24 hours a day, seven days a week;

• LRBOI Public Safety Department open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday;

• City of Manistee Police Department open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; and

• Family Fare Pharmacy open 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

Two additional sites are located at Manistee Meijer open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Munson Health Center Manistee — call (231) 398-1000 for hours and information.

Remember, officials say it is not safe to flush medications.

SEA Manistee is made up of concerned community members willing to lend their talent and a little time. The mission of SEA is to increase community awareness of substance issues and support existing programs in the community to reduce risk factors — things that lead to substance use, while increasing protective factors for people in the area of all ages.

The system SEA Manistee uses is called Communities That Care.

The purchase of the Red Med Boxes was made possible through funding from Public Act 2 (Liquor Tax Funds) through the Northern Michigan Regional Entity. Funding for SEA Manistee is from Public Act 2 through the NMR