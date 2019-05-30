Three more Little Free Libraries pop up in City of Manistee

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn the more places you will go.”

Dr. Seuss

MANISTEE — When it comes to the importance of reading there isn’t a better spokesperson for people of all ages to read than Dr. Seuss. His works have inspired

generations of people to read and enjoy all that books have to offer.

When local artist Julie Zajac was painting the colorful designs on one of Manistee’s newest Little Free Libraries located at Duffy Park/Mucha Field she called up the words of Dr. Seuss that are shown above as an inspiration on the back of the little library. It’s a message that local Little Free Libraries supporters hope will inspire everyone to read more during the upcoming summer season.

Last year Manistee Area Public Schools literacy coach Ruth Simoneau brought the first Little Free Library to the area at Jefferson Elementary School and it was a big success. With that initial Little Free Library the concept of “take a book — share a book” was born in Manistee.

About the time they were putting that initial one in place, the Friends of the Manistee County Library were looking at doing a similar project.

This year they joined forces and there now are Little Free Libraries at four Manistee locations including Jefferson Elementary, the Manistee Municipal Marina, Reitz Park and Duffy Park/Mucha Park.

“We have added three more this year and the last three were donated by the Friends of the Library,” said Simoneau. “The person who built them didn’t want any recognition, but he certainly did a beautiful job on these with his expertise.”

Simoneau said they didn’t have to look far to find people to design them. They called upon Zajac and Mary Wahr, who are both employed by the Manistee Area Public Schools.

“They painted them for the areas they were going to be located in,” said Simoneau.

The one at the marina has beach and water scenes on it while Duffy Park which is always filled with children, had a Dr. Seuss theme. Both were done by Zajac. The Reitz Park one was done with a water and fish motif on it by Wahr.

“I knew one was going to be by the marina, so I did a lake shore scene and the one at Duffy I went with Dr. Seuss,” said Zajac.

People can go to littlefreelibrary.org to find the coordinates and addrresses of the more that 75,000 Little Free Libraries located around the world including the four in Manistee.

“If people are traveling in our community or others you can find where Little Free Libraries are located in that area,” said Simoneau.

Friends of the Library president Marian Jarvinen and vice president Margaret Cooley said they were working on the same concept last year.

“Just as we were working on that deciding to do it, we saw the story of the one at Jefferson Elementary in the newspaper,” said Jarvinen. “So we talked about it and decided it would not be a good idea to have two groups working on it, so we contacted them and gave them our boxes.”

Jarvinen said since the Friends of the Library has access to lots of books, they volunteered to supply books to fill them up. However, to really make the concept work people need to remember the idea is “take a book — share a book” which means people should leave books for others to read as well as taking them.

“It’s book for all ages of people as we want to encourage reading for all ages of families,” said Simoneau.

Jarvinen said they also took the time to select a good mixture genres.

“I did put in fiction and non-fiction so there is a nice mixture,” she said. “It’s current topics and just good old ‘who dunnit’ favorites. If people have any they would like to donate all they have to do is bring them down and put them in (one of the little libraries) or take them to the (Manitee County) library and we can distribute them as needed. We have lots of excess from our book sales, so we can keep supply.”