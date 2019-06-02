Artists asked to submit mural designs for downtown Manistee

MANISTEE — The City of Manistee as part of Project Rising Tide is calling for artists to submit designs to create community murals to be located in two locations in Manistee.

Lissette Reyes, Manistee’s community development fellow, said if approved by the Historic District Commission when plans are final, the murals would be located at 382 River St. and 61 Filer St.

The murals serve as a way for the public to get involved with a project.

“There has been numerous people who have reached out to me that want to get involved with something, so I came up with the idea of the murals,” Reyes said. “I have seen murals in other communities and how people want to go to the downtown, because they like the murals or they want to take pictures of the murals.”

Reyes said the Historic District Commission (HDC) was receptive of the idea, but is asking for exact plans of what would be painted.

“The ordinance says you are not supposed to paint a mural wherever there was not a mural in the past,” she said. “In order to get the final approval to put up a mural, I need to submit a plan of what I am going to paint in each location. That’s why I am doing a call for artists.”

The murals should be designed to connect to Manistee in some way or to the city’s 150th anniversary.

“The whole point is to get something that is connected to the community or to the anniversary of the community — anything connected to the history, anything colorful or inviting,” Reyes said.

The submissions will be subject to the HDC’s approval and to the approval of the property owners, among others.

“We are going to vote on what is going to go on the murals; the property owners will get a final say of what goes on their property,” she said. “Once we select whatever is going to go in a location, we will bring it back to the Historic District Commission.”

The submission date is June 23; artists can submit their designs to Manisteecdfellow@gmail.com, or drop it off in person to Manistee City Hall on the second floor Project Rising Tide Office. To complete the project, donations of painting materials are also needed.

“We are looking for sketches and drawings for (an artist) to paint a mural in these two locations. If you are willing to donate your talent and expertise, tell us about you and your proposed idea,” Reyes said. “One of the property owners said they would donate the paint. I think we are going to need more supplies. We are going to need donations of the brushes and all of the other painting materials.”