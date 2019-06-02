Chips’ Dorn, Sarabia earn All-State status in 800

JENISON — Rain and lightning delays made a long day even longer at the Division 3 track and field state finals on Saturday, but the Chippewas proved good things come to those who wait.

Manistee seniors Anselmo Sarabia and Erin Dorn earned All-State status in their respective 800-meter runs, as Sarabia placed seventh in the men’s race and Dorn took eighth in the women’s.

“They both ran really smart races, real nice pacing,” said Manistee track coach Eric Thuemmel. “They didn’t go out crazy fast; they stuck to the game plan.”

Sarabia finished in a season-best time of 1:58.68.

“Elmo always likes to come from behind, and he actually ran a faster second lap than the first,” Thuemmel said. “He passed five guys on the second lap, and looked real strong coming in.”

Dorn finished her season and prep career very strongly with a personal record time of 2:21.69.

“She’s used to being out in front,” Thuemmel said, “so this was the first time in a long time she’s had anybody ahead of her of any substance, but she didn’t get rattled. She had a real strong second lap and held on for top 8, which was the goal.

“She was seeded 10th and Elmo was actually seeded 16th in the 800,” he added, “ so, their places were better than their seeds. They ran their best times of the year, which is what you want at the state finals. It was a great finish for two strong seniors.”

Sarabia also competed in the high jump, placing 20th with a leap of 5-11.

“Elmo cleared 5-11 really easily, but then he had to wait over three hours before he could attempt the next height, 6-1,” Thuemmel explained. “So it was kind of a lot of sitting around and waiting.

“The story of the day was the delays,” he added. “I think there was over six hours worth of rain or lightning delays, which made for a long day. And it was kind of hard to get in any rhythm.”

Manistee sophomore Logan Wayward also qualified to compete in the state finals in discus. She placed 21st with a throw of 98-10 in her finals debut.

“It was kind of a tough day for Logan,” Thuemmel said. “She only had three throws, didn’t do the best on the first two, and then it started raining right before her third. It went into a delay shortly after she threw.

“She was a little frustrated because it wasn’t her best showing, but she’s got some experience under her belt now, and we’re pretty confident she’ll be back even stronger next year.”

Onekama’s Belinsky All-State in shot put; MCC, Brethren compete

HUDSONVILLE — Onekama senior Zach Belinsky earned All-State status in the shot put at the Division 4 track and field state finals on Saturday in Hudsonville.

Belinsky threw a personal best 48-3.75, good for a sixth-place finish in the event.

“Zach had a fabulous day, being able to place sixth for a medal,” said Onekama boys track coach Nick Bradford. “He was able to throw 47 feet to solidify that he’d make it to finals, and in the finals he threw his personal record and placed, which is an awesome way to go out as a senior.”

The Portagers were also represented at the finals by junior Aaron Powers, who placed 22nd in the 200-meter dash in the time of 24.22.

“Aaron had a great day,” Bradford said. “He used what he worked on this week and got out strong in the200, which propelled him to a season-best time. And that’s what you want to do at the state meet.”

Brethren’s Alexis Tracy also competed at the state finals, placing 13th overall in the 3,200-meter run. The sophomore finished in the time of 12:39.13.

“If you were to ask her, she’d tell you she was disappointed, but that’s just the type of competitor she is, and that’s what makes her so good,” said Brethren track coach Kyle Griffin. “We were hoping to get a (personal record), but with the 15 rain delays between the time we got down there (9 a.m.) and the time she ran (6 p.m.), I think she wasn’t able to get into the mindset she usually has before a race. But she still went out and took 13th in the state.

“She was hoping for that PR, but, in the grand scheme of things, where she’s at now sets her up huge for the cross country season (in the fall) and being able to make a whole lot of noise over the next two years.”

The Bobcats’ Logan Tighe closed out his prep career with a 24th-place finish in the high jump with a leap of 5-8.

“Logan was excited to get over the opening height,” Griffin said. “This was the third year he’s been there and the first time he’s gotten over it, so he was happy about that.

“We were hoping after that he’d be able to hit 5-11, like he has before, but overall he was pretty happy with the performance.”

Manistee Catholic Central sophomore Mateo Barnett competed in a pair of sprints at the finals. Barnett placed 17th in the 200-meter dash in a personal record time of 23.67 and took 25th in the 100-meter dash in 11.83.