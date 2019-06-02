Council to consider support of VA outpatient clinic task force

MANISTEE — Manistee City Council on Tuesday will consider the approval of a local Community Based Outpatient Clinic Task Force in an effort to locate a veterans clinic in the Manistee area.

Currently, Manistee County veterans must travel an average of 100 miles or more to seek medical care and treatment.

However, the Manistee Area Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Task Force is trying to change that. A resolution of support has been prepared for council’s consideration on Tuesday.

Establishing a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs CBOC in the Manistee area would provide care to veterans of Benzie, Manistee, Mason and Lake counties.

There are nine centers located in Michigan, with the 10th to be located in Manistee County. A CBOC specializes in treating medical and mental health issues that veterans were subject to during their service.

“There are approximately 7,550 veterans living in the four county region of Benzie, Manistee, Mason and Lake counties,” stated a memo from the Manistee Area CBOC Task Force.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to write a letter in support of a VA Clinic located in Manistee County,” stated Manistee Township supervisor Dennis Bjorkquist in a memo to council. “A clinic located in our county would tremendously help the veterans in this area and would prevent them from traveling such a long way to seek medical treatment.”

The Manistee County Board of Commissioners previously approved a resolution of support.

Also on Tuesday, council will consider the approval of Ordinance 19-17, amending a section of “Chapter 866” of the City of Manistee Codified Ordinances to permit medical marijuana provisioning centers within certain areas of Manistee.

This ordinance was already introduced, and could be adopted by council.

Then, council will vote on Zoning Ordinance Z19-13, which amends Article 2, 3, 18 and Article 20, allowing medical and recreational marijuana sales in a newly created overlay district within the City of Manistee.

The Manistee City Planning Commission held a public hearing on May 16, and received six letters that were not in support and one letter in support.

“Public comments received from public present at the public hearing were in support of the amending language,” said Rob Carson, Manistee County planning director, in a memo. “Public correspondence was received in writing with signatures from seven individual letters from neighboring properties, primarily within the Joslin Cove development. Six of these letters were not in support of the amendment language, while one letter was in support.”

Planning commissioners recommended the approval/adoption of the amendment. However, two separate readings by council are required.

The following items are also subject to approval or denial on Tuesday:

• Amendments to the City of Manistee’s zoning ordinance to differentiate between Small Cell and Standard Wireless Communication Facilities;

• Ordinance 19-18 amending “Chapter 1610” International Fire Code; and

• An annual Salt City Rock & Blues Laborfest scheduled for August 31 from noon to midnight.

A work session is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 11 in council chambers of City Hall, featuring a discussion on curbside recycling and an update on the strategic plan.