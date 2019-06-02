Manistee exits district tourney with loss to Shelby

MANISTEE — The Manistee baseball team stayed within striking distance of Shelby on Saturday, but couldn’t keep its season alive in an eventual 6-2 defeat in their Division 3 district semifinal.

A pair of first-inning errors led to an early 2-0 deficit that the Chippewas were never able to overcome, despite a solid performance from senior Evan Bauman, both at the plate and on the mound.

“That’s kind of been the story of our season,” said Manistee coach Dave Edmondson. “One thing or another let’s us down a bit and it can kind of snowball. But I’ll tell you what: Evan threw his heart out today.

“He showed that he’s a fighter, and you can’t ask for much more than that.”

Bauman allowed seven hits while striking out four in 7 2/3 innings of work while also leading the offense with two of Manistee’s three hits on the day. Teammate and fellow senior Logan Buren chipped in with a hit and an RBI.

The Chippewas tightened up the defense after the first inning, holding the Tigers scoreless for the next four frames, while cutting the deficit in half with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth.

Buren knocked a one-out single before stealing second and later coming around to score on a Shelby throwing error to make it 2-1.

The Tigers would get their cushion back and then some, though, with a two-run double in the top of the sixth to jump ahead 4-1.

Manistee’s Austin Guenther reached first on an error in the bottom of the sixth and eventually came around to score, but the Chippewas would get no closer than 4-2. Shelby tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh and Manistee went away quietly in the bottom half of the inning, which marked the end of its season.

“It didn’t end up the way we wanted it to, but if that’s the kind of effort you can get day in and day out, then you have to happy about that part of it,” Edmondson said, giving credit to his seniors’ effort all season. “

“Austin Guenther, Logan Buren and Evan Bauman are three seniors who have been with me the last three, four years and I couldn’t have asked for better kids.”

As for the younger crop of Chippewas, Edmondson believes they made strides this season.

“Every kid got better, and it’s good to see that step in the right direction,” he said. “I’m sure these guys are disappointed right now, but they all got a lot of innings in this year, and they all improved. And that’s the main thing. …

“We’re looking for big things in the future, and we just talked about offseason workouts and making those sorts of strides to get even better. We know the level we want to be at, now we’ve just got to work to get to it.”

Edmondson added that the program’s future strength starts with its current youth programs.

“We’ve got two middle school teams that both had strong seasons, with a lot of kids playing,” he said, “and that’s really what we want to see in our youth programs: a lot of kids playing baseball. Sports in general, we want to see kids involved.

“Sports teach you a lot about life, and that’s important to us,” Edmondson added. “As coaches, we don’t do this for a paycheck; we do this because we want to see young kids become good, young men. That’s the important thing.”

Saturday’s semifinal was scheduled to be played at Manistee High School’s ball diamond, but due to wet field conditions was relocated to Rietz Park of Manistee. The Chippewas and Tigers had to play the majority of their game in the rain, and afterward the remainder of the district tournament was postponed to today.

Hart and Hesperia will kick things off with the district’s other semifinal at 1 p.m. today at MHS, and the winner will move on to play Shelby in the championship, slated for 3 p.m.

Brethren cruises past Mesick in district semi

MARION — The Brethren baseball team has its sights set on a Division 4 district title, but due to Saturday’s rainy weather will have to wait for that opportunity.

The Bobcats did, however, make another step toward their goal this weekend before the remainder of the district tournament was washed out and postponed to today.

Before the rain took over, Brethren (25-3) made quick work of Mesick on Saturday afternoon in an 11-0 semifinal victory to advance to this evening’s district championship.

“The boys really came out and took care of business,” said Bobcats coach Julie Riggs. “Their bats were clicking and Jake (Riggs) was dynamite on the hill, so we really didn’t even need to do much in the field.”

Jake Riggs — Brethren’s senior ace — struck out 12 of the 16 batters he faced, while only allowing one hit in five innings worth of work.

The Bobcats’ offense was just about as dominant, putting up one run in the first, seven in the second, two in the third and one in the fifth en route to the mercy-rule win.

“We did well at the plate,” Julie Riggs said. “And that second inning, we just blew the game wide open.”

Brethren’s entire batting order chipped in on the offense outburst, with Gavin Asiala, Mason Stapley and Jalen Guenther leading the way with two hits apiece. Asiala also had two stolen bases, an RBI and a run scored while Stapley scored twice to go with an RBI and a stolen base, and Guenther had an RBI.

The Bocats’ Skylar Wojciechowski had a hit, a stolen base and three runs scored; Jake Riggs had a hit, an RBI and a run scored; Troy Macurio had a hit, a stolen base and a run scored; Adrian Dean had a hit, three RBIs and a run scored; Hunter Wojciechowski had two RBIs and a run scored; and Tyler Guinan scored a run as well.

Brethren’s victory was their ticket to the district title game, which was originally slated for Saturday evening. The tournament, however, will continue today, starting at 3:30 p.m. at Marion when Manistee Catholic Central takes on district host Marion in the bracket’s other semifinal. The winner will then move on to play Brethren in the championship, slated for 5:30 p.m. this evening.

“There’s still a game to play, so we just want to remain focused,” Riggs said. “Even though we’ve beaten both of those teams in league play, I’ve told the boys over and over again that baseball’s a day-to-day game.

“There’s nothing that’s ever for sure in this sport.”