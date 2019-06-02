Onekama tops Bear Lake for district title

BEAR LAKE — Onekama softball came away with a district title Saturday, topping tournament host Bear Lake in the championship game 1-0 in a pitchers’ duel.

“Everybody says it only takes one to win and that’s what it was,” said Onekama head coach Rob Johnson. “(Bear Lake) had a little miscue and we took advantage of the miscue.”

The Portagers earned a spot in the final with a rain-soaked 21-0 win over Manistee Catholic Central while the Lakers topped Brethren 15-3 in their semifinal game.

The deciding run of the title game came in the fourth inning, with Sophie Wisniski scoring from second base off an error after Ellie Magnan put the ball in play with a bunt.

“We had one inning where we made a couple mistakes, and they were the same type of mistakes we’ve been making all year,” said Bear Lake head coach Garret Waller. “Throwing it to a bag when the runner’s already there, missing a routine popup — or a couple routine popups. That’s the frustrating part as a coach, when the players don’t learn from those mistakes. It’s way too late in the year to continue to do that.”

The Lakers had the tying run on first base with one out in the top of the final inning. Onekama’s Ella Acton was able to scoop up a grounder and tag out the runner heading for second before firing to first for a game-ending double play.

“That double play to end the game was probably the slowest-developing double play I’ve ever seen in my life,” Rob Johnson said. “But all of a sudden it was like, boom, boom, one, two, three. ‘Holy smokes we just won.’”

Onekama’s Hanna Hughes went 1-for-3 with a double and Kaylin Sam batted 1-for-3.

“I thought Hayley (May) pitched a good game,” Garret Waller said. “Defensively, aside from a couple errors there we did pretty well. … But when you have those mistakes and you don’t hit, you lose. That’s all there is to it.”

Pitching took center stage in the contest, with Wisniski allowing just two hits while recording two walks and 11 strikeouts in seven innings. Hayley May gave up two hits, one run and no earned while recording eight strikeouts and no walks in six innings of work.

“The pitching performance from Sophie Wisniski was out of this world today,” Rob Johnson said. “She hit her spots — I called the pitches and she was hitting right where I wanted her to throw the ball. And the defense was obviously behind her. … We maybe only had one throwing error today. Just one or two errors on the day — that’s not a bad deal.”

Bear Lake certainly had chances to score, with runners on second and third in the second inning, bases loaded in the third and Julie Schmidt left stranded on third base in the fifth inning.

“We only lost by one run and we had runners in scoring position at least three times — and one time with no outs — and we failed to get them across the plate,” Garret Waller said. “You just can’t do that. When you make mistakes in the field and you don’t hit, it’s a recipe for losing.

“Credit goes out to that freshman pitcher,” he continued. “She pitched a great game and we didn’t hit her.”

Zoey Sutton and Hailey Omar both went 1-for-3 for the Lakers.

Onekama heads to Holton on Wednesday for a Division 4 regional tournament. The Portagers open against Marion at 10 a.m. and hope to move on to play the winner of Holton and Frankfort’s game.

“We have a great group of kids and we’re excited that we get to play one more week,” Rob Johnson said. “… We’ll hit the practice field Monday and get after it.”

The Lakers still have some softball ahead of them as well, and the West Michigan D League title is up for grabs. Bear Lake hosts a pair of make-up WMDL doubleheaders this week.

“We’re still playing for a conference championship,” Garret Waller said. “We’re tied with Marion with one loss in the conference. We have to play Mesick on Monday at home and we have to play Pentwater on Thursday at home. If we lose one of those, our chance at the conference is gone, too. We have to come together and do better than we did today.”

Wisniski had a strong showing against the Sabers in the semifinal, allowing no hits or runs while striking out nine of 10 batters faced. The sole Saber to get on base did so on a hit by pitch.

Onekama jumped out to an early lead and never looked back before the game was cut short via the mercy rule after three innings.

“We didn’t take it lightly, but the first game turned out to be kind of a warmup game for us,” Rob Johnson said. “… We were able to get some quality at-bats in. The rain came, the rain left, we were all soaked, we all kind of found dry clothes to put on and then we were blessed with a little bit of sunshine in that second game.”

Sam went 1-for-1 with two RBIs against MCC. Hope Showalter drew three walks and had three RBIs, Hughes batted 1-for-2 with an RBI and Ajah Fink went 1-for-3.

Kaylyn Johnson started in the circle for the Sabers and was relieved by Emily Miller.

Saturday’s tournament kicked off with Bear Lake taking on the Bobcats. The Lakers scored six runs in the first inning and had scored eight more before Whitney Danks crossed the plate for Brethren’s first run when Federica Pedrotti was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth. Meggan Macurio drove in Dawn Bradley with a single and the Bobcats trailed 14-2 through four innings.

“I don’t think we came to play,” said Brethren head coach Scot Modjeski. “I don’t know if the girls get intimidated when they come to play a team like this, but I thought we had really good practices this week. I really thought we were going to keep this game close, if not win. We just didn’t come to play. We made too many mistakes.”

Shaely Waller went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Lakers, Kalissa Swanson was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Omar finished 1-for-3 and Abigail Cross hit 1-for-4 and scored two runs.

Shaely Waller scored off an error for Bear Lake’s only run of the fifth inning. The Bobcats managed to tack on another run when Pedrotti was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Halle Richardson, but could get no closer.

Macurio batted 1-for-4 with an RBI, Richardson was 1-for-3 and Pedrotti finished with two RBIs. Danks started in the circle for Brethren, allowing four hits, 14 runs and six earned while striking out two and walking 12 in three innings. Abbie Rittenhouse threw two innings of relief, allowing two hits, one run and no earned while walking one and recording a strikeout.

“Don’t get me wrong, Whitney tried her best, but we didn’t have our starting pitcher today,” Modjeski said. “That didn’t help any. That changes our whole lineup around because then we have a new first baseman. I thought we would play better than we did, but that’s just the way it is.

“It’s disappointing,” he continued. “I thought we would play better, but we didn’t. I think our biggest issue was our starting pitcher Kaia (Richardson) being out with a concussion. It is what it is. They did their best but it just wasn’t good enough today.”

May was the starting pitcher for the Lakers, allowing one hit and no walks or runs while striking out five in three innings. Shaely Waller pitched in relief, giving up a hit, three runs and two earned while walking four and striking out four in two innings.

The Bobcats have two seniors on the squad, and even though Brethren still has one more doubleheader on the schedule with a WMDL doubleheader against Mesick on Thursday, Modjeski shared his appreciation of Danks and Macurio.

“They played hard,” he said. “They’re giving it their best and trying to lead the team. We’re going to miss them. Any time you lose girls who have been around for four years, you’re going to miss them. They’re part of the family, almost. They did well and I’m proud of them.”