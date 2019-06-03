The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week May 30 through June 5, 1919 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“ANN ARBOR, May 30.—One of the finest hospitals in the United States it is promised will be under construction in another month when work on the new university hospital is started here. The structure will cost in the neighborhood of $2,000,000.

“Appropriations by the legislature already total slightly more than a million dollars. As the work progresses added appropriations will be made to make up the deficit.

“Manistee will pay tribute this afternoon to her heroes of ‘61 under quite different conditions than last.

“It was a solemn, and in some cases a heartbreaking Memorial Day which was celebrated last year. The day before, Manistee sent a contingent of 21 men to Camp Custer, leaving behind sorrowful fathers, mothers, sisters and sweethearts.

“May 30, 1919, which opened with sunshine and warmth, will be celebrated with joy and gladness. Most of the boys who were given up last year to down the Hun, have returned and the remainder of the heroes are expected this noon. The reunion this Memorial Day of families which were broken up by the war cheers the hearts of the mothers who so willingly sacrificed their sons.

“Only one touching feature will be in evidence today. This is the lessened ranks of the James F. McGinley Post, G. A. R. Out of 21 members of the representation of last year, only 14 remain. Four have been taken to the Old Soldiers home in Grand Rapids; one, John Baxter, is gradually passing away at Mercy sanitarium; and two died during the past year.

“INDIANAPOLIS, May 30.—On the eve of the richest and most spectacular auto speed classic in the world, Indianapolis is throbbing with enthusiasm and expectancy. Residents of the Hoosier capital and the thousands of visitors who are awaiting a holiday of innumerable thrills are speed mad today.

“Lobbies of the hotels and the streets are overflowing with ‘dopesters.’

Hundreds of autos, showing the stains of long journeys, are chugging petulantly over the boulevards.

“[Editorial] Premature celebrations, such as that of yesterday, and on several occasions during the war, are greatly to be deplored, but are seemingly inevitable in these hectic, emotional times.

“Just who was to blame for the misinformation that caused yesterday’s fizzle is difficult to determine. A vague report that the largest number of Manistee members of the Red Arrow division would arrive here at noon was sufficient to force the demonstration and precipitate a half-holiday on the eve of a great national holiday. This in a wide sense was hurtful to business, as in some industrial cases it caused a three-day shutdown of manufacturing plants employing many men.

“Public desire and public sentiment literally forced the Welcome Home committee to its action yesterday. The public readily credits rumors of return of its heroes, and clamors for attention to be shown to them. So, in the absence of definite information, the committee was moved to arrange yesterday’s demonstration, that the expected returning soldiers might feel no lack of warmth in Manistee’s welcome home.

“[Editorial] Thirty years ago the Decoration Day celebration on May 30 was one of the most impressive of the national holidays. Crowds followed the lines of veterans to the cemeteries. While patriotic exercises and speech making were not as well attended as the veterans wished, yet millions of people heard many noble orations.

“Today but a small remnant is left. In many places they have had to give up their organizations and formal exercises. Elsewhere their observances are too often overlooked in these stirring times.

“Yet the country has not forgotten these men. It entertains the warmest admiration for all who offered their lives in that terrible struggle. It is glad that so many are still in good health, able to participate in patriotic and civic movements. Above all, it rejoices that animosity between sections has died out, that the blue and the grey meet today in loving harmony and loyalty to common tradition.

“Oh, boys! Oh, joy!

“At last the remainder of our Red Arrow boys are homeward bound.

“The train arriving here at 12:50 today noon will bring 16 of this county’s gallant volunteers who saw service on the bloody battlefields of France…

“And Manistee will be out in force to welcome them, as she was yesterday….local organizations were speedily mobilized to make an impressive showing.

“The band has been engaged, returned soldiers and sailors will again line up and march from Ramsdell hall to the station, Boy Scouts, Girl Cadets and Liberty Cadets have been summoned to duty, and the canteen committee has requisitioned a fleet of automobiles to transport parents and families of the returning heroes to and from the station.

“Well, Manistee is all set to show the boys that it can give them two receptions for one homecoming. Yesterday’s fiasco failed to dampen the ardor of the welcome awaiting this group of Manistee’s fighting men, the largest unit from this city to return as a unit.

“Manistee is to have a baseball team this year.

“With the return from service in the army and navy of practically all of the representative baseball ability in the city, preparations are going forward for the organization of some kind of a team. Roy Kaufman, who was with the navy, will manage the nine, while capable assistance in coaching the players…will be given by Louis

Haidt, formerly manager of the old Manistee ‘Colts.’

“A challenge game for Sunday at Arcadia has been accepted, and the local team will go to that town with what players can be secured. Several former stars will report this week when the last contingent of Red Arrow men arrive here.

“True greatness never has to announce itself.

“Now that housecleaning is about over, what is to prevent just sitting back and enjoying this nice summer weather, for a change?

“After pattering outside for half the month, May finally busted in right frabjous. Only a couple ‘o weeks now and we’ll be knee-deep in June, with much grass to cut. Grind your lawnmowers.

“With the 6:30 dinner party this evening at the Country club, the season for that organization will be formally opened. Play on the tennis courts began this afternoon. Many devotees of golf have been at their favorite pastime since early in spring.

“Five-year-old Charles Stevens, 262 third street, who a week ago, was crushed by one of the Manistee and Northeastern trains and confined in Mercy sanitarium, is reported as improving. Surety of the fact that he will not lose his leg was made this morning.

“Wisdom of Franklin—If you would not be forgotten as soon as you are dead, either write things worth reading or do things worth the writing…

“WASHINGTON, May 31.—American flyers today completed their journey from New York to England by air.

“This great feat, accomplished in the seaplane N C-4 which arrived at Plymouth this morning, marked the climax of the navy’s systematic experiment to determine the obstacles to trans-Atlantic flying.

“Nearly 4,000 miles were covered by the naval aviators [Lieutenant Commander Read in seven steps], their actual flying speed averaging between 79 and 80 miles an hour.

“The actual flying time of the N C-4 in its record-breaking journey overseas was 54 hours, 16 minutes [not counting ground delays for weather, mechanicals, etc.].

“Long-felt desire to resume the uninterrupted practice of his profession has impelled Dr. James A. King, who has served for the past five years as postmaster of Manistee, to tender his resignation…

“Dr. King’s administration of the office has fallen [during] troubled times and under most vexing conditions, with mail distribution generally disturbed by the heavy demands of war work. His work in this connection has been at a large sacrifice to his personal interests, and the doctor feels that, now that conditions are reverting to normal, he is justified in asking that his official burdens be removed….

“The acclaim due conquering heroes was given full vent yesterday, as Manistee greeted the last contingent of her returning Red Arrow men.

“Into the arms of their loved ones they were folded for a fleeting moment as they detrained, and then, though their longings were for home reunions and a home dinner, these men who never yet shirked a duty fell inn in response to the public urge and passed in review together with their comrades who beat them home by several days, to Elks’ temple, where they agreeably posed for a photo, before being claimed by their impatient families.

“Manistee turned out en masse yesterday, Memorial Day, to pay the tribute of homage to all her heroes who sacrificed themselves that the spirit of democracy and freedom might be perpetuated.

“It was the first Memorial Day after the close of the World war. Veterans of earlier conflicts shared their tribute with those of the recent war. It marked the beginning of a bond of sympathy between feeble, gray-haired fragments of the Grand Army of the Republic and robust, youthful bodies of the invincible National army; a sympathy between heroes who for more than a half century annually tramped to the graves of their comrades and heroes who have realized the meaning of this tribute and will tramp to the graves of their comrades in the next half century.

“Hundreds of his townsmen today paid their last tributes of respect and affection to the memory of Samuel W. Baker, educator, good neighbor and distinguished citizen, whose remains, surrounded by floral memorials, lay in state in the First Methodist church from 11 o’clock this morning until 3 this afternoon.

“Biter disappointment was the lot of the family of James Carboneau or Eastlake, seven members of which came over to greet their son and brother, expected with yesterday’s contingent.

“John was not among those present, having yielded to the importunities of an aunt in Grand Rapids to stop over there for a day.

“One Carboneau boy, Arthur, elder brother and inseparable companion of John, lies under the blood-drenched soil of France, victim of a Hun machine-gun bullet. He left Manistee in the same contingent with his brother and served side by side with him…until he fell in action during the closing months of the strife.

“So the grief of the Carboneau family yesterday was doubly hard…but all the elder and younger Carboneaus are confidently expecting his return today and looking forward to a glad reunion.

“Be that as it may, there’s many a cheek not as pink as it’s painted.

“The Atlantic ocean, in that connection, remains still in a class by itself.

It is yet something that has not been double-crossed, although it better look out for Lieut. Commander Read.

“Red chevrons for discharged soldiers can be secured at Red Cross headquarters. It is absolutely necessary to have these on in order to avoid arrest.

“‘Now that N C-4 has successfully crossed the pond,’ a contributor suggests, ‘it is better than an even bet that John D., notwithstanding his 80-odd years, will still live to see gasoline filling stations strewn across the Atlantis.’

“Overheard at the dance given by the Elks Thursday night: Two young men were discussing the desirability of marrying a widow. ‘I wouldn’t want to be a widow’s second husband,’ said the first. ‘Well, I’d darned sight rather be her second husband than the first one,’ offered the other.

“All sorts of devices were employed by Manistee’s sweltering populace Sundayto escape from the discomfiture of the merciless sun’s rays, on the hottest day of 1919. During the afternoon, when the heat was almost unbearable, the mercury sizzles well above the 90 mark,, while at 7 o’clock in the evening it stood at 82. Records at the postoffice show an average temperature for 24 hours of 85.

Today a refreshing wind relieved the humidity, and at noon the temperature fell to 77.

“Perspiring, corpulent individuals deserted the regular stand up collars for the v-shape shirt. Discarding of coats was permitted, and rolled up sleeves helped somewhat.

“Motoring, swimming and river and lake trips were the principal reliefs sought to enjoy the day. Fifth Avenue beach was patronized by the biggest crowd of the year. ‘The water’s fine,’ was the general comment, and many joined in the splashing. The hot weather brought out the first big number of boating parties on the river and Manistee Lake.

“This is the time of year when the housewife renews her acquaintance with floor wax and furniture polish and finds they are the same old friends as ever.

“How’s your batting average on fly swatting so far this year?

“Pupils, students, principals and other officials of Manistee Public Schools will pay a fitting tribute to the memory of their late superintendent, Samuel W. Baker. This event will take place next Friday afternoon at 2:15 in the Congregational church.

“An interesting program to bear out the significance of the event has been prepared as the last respect schools will pay to the man who was their friend, inspiration and advisor. All children, grammar school and high school, faculty and many teachers will participate in solemnizing the event.

“The Lakeside club will meet Monday afternoon at the library at 3 o’clock.

Mrs. Josephine Reynolds will read a paper on ‘The Effect of the War on Literature,’ and Mrs. J. H. Shults will have a paper on the ‘Elimination of Foreign Languages from Parochial Schools.’

“City fathers discarded coats and vests at the meeting of the council last night and held a short, lifeless session. The disposal of routine matters was speeded up, and at the finish the motions to adjourn were simultaneous.

“Hans Hansen’s request to erect a concession stand at Fifth Avenue beach was granted and for this privilege he will keep the bath houses clean and in good order. Bathers at this popular spot will greet this news with delight, as Hansen’s purveying of edibles has satisfied many a hungry stomach after a day in the water. It is understood he will erect the stand immediately.

“Like the effect of a bolt out of the clear sky was the news today to the members of the Manistee bar and his many friends of the death at midnight of Justice of Peace Anson Joseph Erb, one of Manistee’s best known jurists. He was 54 years old.

“Justice Erb’s death brought to an end a stubborn fight of 18 years against an affliction of locomotor ataxia, the greater period of which he has been confined to his home, 82 Maple street. By use of a wheel chair he was enabled to attend to his duties as justice court magistrate. Until recently he had been at his desk daily, conducting trial and performing other functions in connection with his office.

“Lately the strain of the long fight told on him. Occasionally he was obliged to remain abed. He heard his last case Monday though he was not in the best of health.

“This sudden death was a distinct shock to his many friends…Knowledge of his failing was current, but the death came sooner than anticipated. In spite of his condition he maintained great fortitude to the last, bearing his suffering without complaint.

“Reposing peacefully in a quiet nook of the riverbank, bedecked with the beauties of spring and serving as a resting place for the creatures of the air, is a miniature park, the result of five years of constructive labor by one of Manistee’s well-known citizens.

“Dr. S. Szudrawski is the originator and proud possessor of this unique scheme to beautify the river region. He says it presents a favorable sight to people passing up and down the river in boats and also gives a favorable impression to visitors coming to the city.

“On entering the clean and well-kept alley, between the Kirster Cigar factory and Dr. Szudrawski’s office, the eye is confronted by a pleasing sight of the spot. A spacious mound of green grass is seen, centered with a group of large rose bushes and various kinds of brightly colored flowers.

“Then the number of pathways leading into the feature of the garden display the pains taken to complete the park. On the south end is a large green hedge, trimmed and cut with care. The vividness and contrast of the colors of a long row of blooming tulips is fascinating, strikingly beautiful in a deep red and pink. The rest of the part is thickly covered with soft green grass and also at various spots a few green colored benches have been placed.”