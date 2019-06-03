Autumn Olive Workshop set for June 12

MASON COUNTY — Mason-Lake Conservation District invites the public to attend a hands-on workshop next week to learn more about these aggressive plants and how to manage them.

Many landowners struggle with managing the invasive autumn olive and Russian olive shrubs on their property. This workshop will focus on management techniques that are feasible for the average homeowner.

The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on June 12. Activities will begin indoors at Pere Marquette Township Hall where North Country CISMA coordinator, Vicki Sawicki, will review plant identification tips, ecological impacts and more. The group will then move outside a short drive to Twisted Sticks’ Hall Airfield for the hands-on portion of the workshop. Here, participants will learn about herbicide safety, application techniques and have an opportunity to try out various tools as the group works to remove and treat autumn olive.

Josh Shields, Conservation District Forester, will also discuss his results on a series of experiments conducted to determine the efficacy of ready-to-use and natural products on autumn olive.

Participants are asked to wear long pants, long sleeves and closed-toe shoes for the outdoor portion of the workshop. The event will be held rain or shine. Re-certification credits for Commercial Pesticide Applicators have been requested for this course.

Those interested in participating should RSVP by June 7 by calling (231) 757-3707 ext. 5. There is no cost to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested to help cover the cost of refreshments and materials for the workshop.