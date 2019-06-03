Benzie County Senior Expo set for June 14

BENZIE COUNTY — Seniors, caregivers and the general public will get the chance to see what services are available for seniors in the county at the Benzie County Senior Expo.

The senior expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Frankfort. The event is free to attend.

Representatives from organizations such as Benzie Senior Resources, Munson Healthcare, Crystal Lake Health Center, Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital, Prime Time News and Observer, Michigan Shores, Integrated Visiting Physician Solutions, The Maples Medical Care Facility and Northern Michigan Elder Law will be present.

The above organizations, and others will have booths with information on their services and representatives to speak with. There will be 23 vendors in total.

There will be free snacks and booth raffles.

“This will be fourth year of re-starting the Benzie Senior Expo. It used to occur before my time here,” said Kay Wellington Edwards, Paul Oliver activity director. “Last year, Building Benzie Bonds work group assisted in maintaining and offering the expo. It gives any person in Benzie County the opportunity to come and meet folks who more or less specialize in senior services. A lot of it is focused on care needs and stuff, but we’ll have bankers and information on estate planning … it is a wide variety for people to gather information and talk to experienced folks in their field. Folks to ask questions about their services being offered.”

Visitors also will be able to take part in a free foot care clinic, or register for a free mobile hearing clinic exam.

To register for the hearing clinic, call (231) 525-0600.

Benzie Bus also will be offering complimentary rides to and from the expo. Call (231) 325-3000 ext. 1 to schedule a ride in advance.

The the senior expo is the creation of Building Benzie Bonds, in partnership with area organizations.