Brethren captures district title

MARION — It took a few days longer than expected, but Brethren baseball took home a Division 4 district title Monday after trouncing Marion 15-0 in a district final called after five innings via the mercy rule.

“These five seniors held that trophy high as freshmen,” said Brethren head coach Julie Riggs. “Four years later, they all stayed together and they got to hold it again today. As a coach, as a mom, as a parent who watched them in T-ball and coached them through Little League, I’ve watched them grow up into the young men that they are today. This is very special.”

Brethren topped Mesick 11-0 in a district semifinal on Saturday but the rest of the tournament was postponed due to weather.

Skylar Wojciechowski got the Bobcats started with a double in the first at-bat of the game. Brethren kept pounding the ball and led 6-0 before the first out was recorded. When the dust settled in the top of the first inning, the Bobcats had plated 12 runners.

“Skylar Wojo started off with a double and the hits just kept coming,” Julie Riggs said. “He ignited our dugout and hitting is contagious. Striking out is also contagious, so I’m really glad we started out with hits.”

Skylar Wojciechowski started on the bump for Brethren, allowing no hits in 2 1-3 innings of work while striking out five and walking two. Adrian Dean threw 2 2-3 innings of relief, giving up no hits and striking out two and walking two.

The Bobcats scored in the third inning when Dean drove in Troy Macurio on a groundout. Mason Stapley drove in Hunter Wojciechowski and Gavin Asiala with a single in the fifth inning for the final runs of the contest.

Macurio went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Dean batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Jake Riggs batted 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Asiala finished 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Brethren fell to second-ranked Frankfort in last year’s district final and the Bobcat seniors were happy to bring home another district title in their last year of high school baseball.

“It’s definitely surreal for us seniors,” Dean said. “This is our third one in the last four years and we kind of got a bitter taste in our mouth last year. It was nice to bounce back and finish the district tournament how we wanted to.”

The game ended when Jake Riggs caught a line drive and fired to first to double off the runner for the double play. Brethren also turned a double play in the third inning when Jake Riggs scooped up a grounder and the Bobcats completed the 6-4-3 double play.

“Our defense was on,” Julie Riggs said. “Our gloves were there. The outfield snagged the ball when it went out there and the infield knocked them down and made the throws they needed to.”

Brethren will face Fowler Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Carson City in a Division 4 regional semifinal.

The Eagles earned a spot in the final with a 7-4 win over Manistee Catholic Central. The Sabers played well but some costly errors gave Marion all the runs it needed to take the win.

“The guys went out there and they competed for the most part, but we had too many errors,” said Manistee Catholic Central head coach Dillon Rankin. “… It’s hard to win a baseball game when you make that many errors. You’re shooting yourself in the foot and we beat ourselves.”

MCC trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning. Lee Pizana put the Sabers on the board with a single that drove in Nolan Fortier and then Blake Johnson drove in Sean Dougherty to cut Marion’s lead to two.

“We did pretty well offensively,” Rankin said. “We swung the bat okay. I am proud of the guys. They played hard throughout the entire game. They didn’t give up, which was good to see. That’s a step in the right direction for this program. The guys who are returning are already really excited for next year.”

Johnson finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Mateo Barnett went 1-for-2 with a double, Fortier hit 2-for-4 and Pizana batted 1-for-2 with an RBI. Adam Pierce started on the bump and recorded a strikeout in five innings of work. Barnett pitched two innings of relief and struck out two.

The Sabers pulled within a run when Johnson drove in Barnett in the bottom of the fourth. However, Marion managed three runs in the fifth inning and went on to take the win.

“Marion is a pretty good team,” Rankin said. “They had a few of those bloopers that went through. They didn’t hit the ball really hard, but our defense was not up to par.”

Rankin said the team will miss the four seniors who played in the district semifinal. Fortier, Eric Stickney, Joe Buswinka and Dougherty helped get MCC’s baseball program moving in the right direction.

“The seniors who stuck it out were awesome,” Rankin said. “I really appreciate their commitment to the program. They worked hard at every practice. They showed up to games and worked hard. Their attitudes were great and I think that’s going to carry on to the underclassmen.

“I let them know that they’re always welcome to come back and help out at practices or whatever,” he continued. “That’s a really good core group of guys who have been with each other for a long time. I was really proud to coach them.”