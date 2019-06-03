CARL SUNDBECK: Is it attorney general’s job to take on Pipeline 5?

TO THE EDITOR:

So the state’s attorney general will take it on and shutdown Enbridge’s Pipeline 5 if no deal is reached.

Is this what she was elected to do? Has she considered ramifications by such action?

It reminds me of the recent election of the governor of New Mexico. She ran on the slogan of removing National Guard troops from the Mexican border. She won, removed the troops. Now she is asking the federal government for funding because her state is being overrun with illegals. She found out that governing is much harder than just a slogan.

Hope that our AG isn’t falling into that trap.

Carl Sundbeck

Manistee