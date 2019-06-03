FISHING REPORT: Water temperature 2 weeks behind average

BIG RAPIDS — The DNR reports the waters are warming slowly but anglers are still about two weeks behind when it comes to water temperatures especially in the Northern Lower Peninsula. Muskie season opened on June 1.

In Osceola County, “bluegills are starting to move up on the beds,” Brad Box of Buck’s Country Store in LeRoy said. “Bass season started last Saturday and guys are catching good numbers of bass and bluegills”

In Mecosta County, “bluegills are starting to get on the beds, from what I’ve heard,” Tanner Havens, of Frank’s Sporting Goods in Morley, said. “I’ve been hearing of a few lakes where they’re finding a few. They’re getting (crappies) just about everywhere. I’ve heard of guys catching perch and the walleyes are doing well. I went out this weekend and got a limit myself.”

In northwest Michigan, the DNR reports inland lakes were starting to produce some better panfish action as the lakes slowly warm up.

Water levels at Frankfort are up after all the rain, the DNR said. Lake trout have been caught in the harbor and when trolling along the shoreline. Young Chinook salmon have been caught in the Herring Hole.

“Straight out front of us in 100 feet of water they’re catching salmon,” Christine Murphy of the Frankfort Tackle Box said. “Crystal Lake, they’re getting perch in deeper water. Platte Lake is including fish. They’re catching pike in the lower Betsie.

“Our largest salmon was 28 pounds last weekend right out in front us.”

Anglers were trolling the shoreline and the Barrel at Onekama with spoons and spin-glos, the DNR said. But the bite was slow with water temperatures near 48 degrees.

Perch anglers at Portage Lake caught a good number in the early morning, but the DNR said many catches were small. Bass anglers were finding largemouth.

Surface temperatures at Manistee reached 45 degrees and some big Chinook salmon have finally showed up and some big fish are coming in. The best fishing was 60 to 80 feet down in 100 to 120 feet with spoons, the DNR said, adding productive lake trout fishing continues when bouncing the bottom in 40 to 80 feet.

Anglers managed to get some Chinook salmon and walleye at night.

“They’re still getting steelhead, believe it or not, at Tippy Dam,” Rob Eckerson, of Pappy’s Bait Shop in Wellston said. “That continues to be good. They’re also getting browns here. Bass season opened last weekend. All waters and all species are open. The mayfly hatch is just beginning.”

The bluegills are starting to move shallow into the inland lakes. Walleyes are entering post spawn. Trout fishing in the streams is starting to pick up

Trout fishing remains strong at the Manistee River with higher flows, the DNR said, adding there are some good fly hatches and dry fly fishing.

“We’ve been having a lot of dryfly hatches in the evening,” Chelsea Pete, of Dloop Outfitters in Wellston, said. “Water temperatures are continuing to rise. Steelhead fishing is pretty much over and it looks like its going to be a good season for trout and bass.”

Anglers caught a good number of crappie when drifting minnows or soft plastics in front of Indian Pete’s Bayou and the boy scout camp at Hamlin Lake, the DNR said.

“They’re getting good number of chinooks in 100 to 200 feet of water,” Bud Fitzgerald of Tangle Tackle Co., in Manistee said. “Meat rigs are starting to take off. They are getting some walleye off the Manistee pier.”

Surface temperatures were about 45 degrees at Ludington, the DNR said. Anglers are getting Chinook salmon when trolling spoons and flies 60 to 80 feet down in 100 to 140 feet. Lake trout fishing has also been strong.

Pere Marquette River also had some higher flows but anglers were still catching some trout, the DNR said. The river is starting to have some good fly hatches.